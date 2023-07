latest | Live blog: Ryan Tubridy says he will pay back €150k Renault money ‘if gigs don’t happen’

Ryan Tubridy and super-agent will come out fighting today as they face questions before two separate Dail Committees

Ryan Tubridy arrives at Leinster House to face questions from Oireachtas committee members. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Today at 16:40







The former Late Late Host has said he will detail 'seven untruths' that have been told about him and his RTÉ payments.