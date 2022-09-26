Liquid cubes full of ‘red diesel sludge’ dumped illegally in Monaghan
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in relation to an incident of illegal dumping in Co Monaghan
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in relation to an incident of illegal dumping in Co Monaghan.
According to gardaí, three liquid cubes containing what is believed to be “red diesel sludge” were found over the weekend.
The cubes reportedly dumped overnight on Thursday 22 into Friday 23 September in the Mullanavannog area of Donaghmoyne, near Carrickmacross.
The scene was attended by Monaghan County Council staff and fire services, who helped to remove the waste temporarily to a storage compound at Scotch Corner landfill site, Northern Sound reports.
The waste will later be removed off site for treatment at an appropriately licensed waste facility.
Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information about the dumping or anyone who observed a vehicle carrying these cubes to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 0429690190.
Today's Headlines
'Difficult time' | Family photo, milkshake and trainers among memorabilia at Tony Dempsey’s funeral
Dee-struction | Local gangster could end Cherry Orchard joyriding chaos with ‘a click of his fingers’
Knot-orious | Conor McGregor’s Dublin property empire threatened by ‘invasive’ Japanese Knotweed
remanded | Student charged with damaging garda car and injuring two people in Fermoy incident
bail varied | €500k cocaine accused gets bail to spend ‘final night’ with girlfriend before Australia move
'Precious Day' | Maura Higgins shares emotional video of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s baby scan
Long arm of law | Man who punched his barrister in the face in Galway court jailed for seven months
Horrific | Gunman with swastika t-shirt kills 13 at Russian school, including seven children
system failing | Co Antrim cancer patient says ‘I had to go private to find out that I was terminally ill’
Ruff day | Co Armagh man accused of twice strangling police dog during arrest granted bail