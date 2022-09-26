Liquid cubes full of ‘red diesel sludge’ dumped illegally in Monaghan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in relation to an incident of illegal dumping in Co Monaghan

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in relation to an incident of illegal dumping in Co Monaghan.

According to gardaí, three liquid cubes containing what is believed to be “red diesel sludge” were found over the weekend.

The cubes reportedly dumped overnight on Thursday 22 into Friday 23 September in the Mullanavannog area of Donaghmoyne, near Carrickmacross.

Read more Gardaí investigate alleged assault on GAA referee during Junior football game

The scene was attended by Monaghan County Council staff and fire services, who helped to remove the waste temporarily to a storage compound at Scotch Corner landfill site, Northern Sound reports.

The waste will later be removed off site for treatment at an appropriately licensed waste facility.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone with information about the dumping or anyone who observed a vehicle carrying these cubes to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 0429690190.