Limerick pedestrian killed in road tragedy while walking dog to be laid to rest today

It is understood Mr Hensman was out walking a greyhound when the collision occurred.

The funeral takes place this morning of Cathal (Gearóid) Hensman (34), from Clarina, Limerick, who was killed in a traffic collision whilst out walking a white greyhound along the R445 Old Dublin Road in Lisbunny near Nenagh, last Friday, August 4.

The late Mr Hensman, of Newtown in Clarina, is survived by his parents Jane (Jenny) and Trevor, his siblings Colm, Niamh, Aisling, and Róisín, his aunts and uncle, nieces and nephews, and a wide circle of friends and family.

Requiem Mass takes place today August 10 at 11.30am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballybrown followed by burial in Kilkeedy Cemetery.

Anyone with any information in relation to the terrible incident is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067-50450.

Local priest Fr Michael Cussen said prayers were said at Masses across the parish.

“I would have known the family. The whole community is very saddened by what has happened, and we are praying for them,” he said.

Many more people have taken time out to pay tribute to Cathal on www.rip.ie, which published details of his funeral.

A classmate of Cathal’s at St Clement’s College in the city wrote: “A name that often is mentioned fondly when I bump into the lads from our year. Was always a gentleman. Devastated to hear the news.”

Another added: “It's hard to think of a childhood memory without Cathal in it. My sincerest condolences to Hensman family. Cathal will be remembered.”

A third message read: “Sincere condolences to Trevor Jenny and family on the very sad and untimely passing of Cathal. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.”

“Our condolences to the Hensman family, Murphy family, John Hilary, family, extended families and many friends on the untimely passing of your beloved Gearoid. You are in our thoughts and prayers at this sad time. May your lovely Gearoid now rest in heavenly peace, reunited with all his loved ones.”

"My deepest sympathies to you Anne and all of Cathal's Family, his partner and Friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

“So sorry for your loss. Im from Nenagh and always pass along this stretch of road. I will think of the family and your lovely son. May he rest in peace.”

"My deepest sympathies to all the Hensman family on Cathal's passing. He was a gentleman with a great sense of humour and a kind heart. May he rest in peace.”