Limerick mum who died in tragic road crash was ‘one of a kind’

A young mother who died in a road traffic collision, which also saw her partner and two children injured, has been remembered as “one of a kind”.

She has been named locally as beautician Shannen O’Halloran (29), a native of Dooradoyle, Limerick.

Ms O’Halloran’s partner, who was a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries in the single-vehicle collision which occurred at Kilduff, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick, at around 3.30am on Sunday.

Two children who were also in the car, a girl and a boy, received medical treatment at the scene, however their injuries are understood not to be life-threatening.

Fr Noel Murphy, co-parish priest of St Paul’s Parish in Dooradoyle who knew the family well, said it was a "terrible tragedy".

"On behalf of St Paul’s parish I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to her family and wish her partner and two children a speedy recovery.

"It is a very, very difficult time for all of them following this awful tragedy," said Fr Murphy.

A number of tributes for the young mother have been posted online.

“To say I’m devastated is an understatement, it’s a sad world we live in, you were the best nail (technician), we had many laughs together, we cried together,” wrote a friend.

“You were one of a kind, my heart’s broke for your kids, another sad day, she was one of a kind xxxxxx,” they added.

Another wrote: “So so sad, Shannen, rest In peace, God watch over your children.”

“So sad, beautiful girl, thinking of her kids (and) family at this heart-breaking time,” another woman wrote.

“Absolutely heart-breaking news, an absolutely beautiful young woman with her whole life ahead of her - may you Rest In Peace Shannen, thoughts and prayers are with your family and your babies at this tragic time,” said another woman.

Last month, Ms O’Halloran posted on her social media platform - “Shannen Angelica” - that she was “very proud” of the progress she was making in her career as a beautician.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Henry Street garda station 061 212 400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident, the collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3.30am. The driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 20s, received fatal injuries.

“A male passenger (30s), is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at University Hospital Limerick. A female child and a male toddler are also receiving medical treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening."