Limerick mum thanks public for support after items stolen from son’s grave

The mother of a Limerick teenager who was the victim of a fatal drink-driving collision in Tipperary has thanked the public for their support after items were stolen from her son’s grave.

Kevin Walsh’s mother Kate, from Bruff, had posted photographs on Facebook after several sentimental items went missing from his grave at Knockainey Cemetery.

A number of small gnomes in the form of Limerick hurlers as well as one soccer figure were taken in what was the second time in recent weeks that such objects were taken from the sport-loving teenager’s grave.

Kevin was just 16 when he passed away after being in a collision outside Toomevara, in Co Tipperary in April 2006.

His uncle Vincent Tierney, from Bruff, had stopped on the hard shoulder to try to clear the road of stray cattle, when a Toyota Landcruiser driven by former Ireland and Munster rugby star Eddie Halvey, rammed into the back of his BMW car.

Halvey received a seven-month suspended sentence after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving at the time of the collision.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years at the Circuit Court in Nenagh, Co Tipperary in 2009.

Kevin’s mum had recently taken to the social media site to say, “I'm upset is an understatement” after items went missing from the grave.

“Went today to cut the grass at my son Kevin's grave as usual and to find that a person or persons had taken the Limerick gnomes off my son’s grave.

“17 years doing up the grave and I'm sickened to think there's people out there doing this they took three Limerick hurling gnomes and one soccer gnome. Whoever is doing it please STOP..

“It's enough having to go to his grave beside some low life stealing from it. Some of these things are not replaceable. I hope who ever took them won't have an ounce of luck for doing it..

“Feeling heartbroken. Whoever is doing it, please STOP.”

Now, however, the relieved mum has offered a big thank you in a new post to all those “who sent me messages and to all who sent and gave gnomes.”

”I so much appreciate yere (sic) support and kindness,” she wrote. “I’m overwhelmed. There is still good honest People out there. Now we are Munster Final day ready. Luimneach Abu."

Earlier, Kevin’s uncle Declan Tierney had told local radio station, Live95, how it was, “very hard to believe that people can do these things, in this day and age, that they have the audacity to go in and steal stuff off a grave”.

“For every Limerick match, she [Kate] has the grave done up with the Limerick flags and everything and it is fabulous, outstanding - it is a credit to her.”

“You would want to have some neck to go into a graveyard and steal off a grave,” he added.

“The first time it happened you could say, OK, maybe it was youngsters or someone in there with children who picked one up but no, whoever they are, they’re coming in and lifting stuff off of that grave and the other graves are all fine in and around the area.”

At his inquest in 2010, it was revealed how the young victim was travelling with his uncles Vincent and Declan Tierney to Newry to buy a new car for Declan's hackney business when they came across cattle on the road.

They alerted gardai before stopping their BMW car on the side of the road with the lights and hazards on. The collision occurred at 5.10am when Halvey's 2005-registered Toyota Land Cruiser struck the rear of the parked BMW.

The court heard that Halvey was unsteady on his feet, spoke in a slurred manner and admitted that he had had a few drinks.

At the scene, Halvey told the officer that the BMW had pulled across the road from the other side before he struck it. However, he also said the BMW had pulled out from the left-hand side before the collision.

Forensic garda investigator Sergeant John Moore told the inquest he had "no doubt" that the car driven by Vincent Tierney was stationary when the collision occurred.

"The BMW was hit heavily from behind by the Land Cruiser. The damage of the car is consistent with the vehicle being stationary at the moment of impact," Sgt Moore said.

The coroner said it was a tragic and unnecessary death on the roads. He added that the actions of Kevin and his uncles should be commended.

Kevin's mother Kate Walsh said she was "delighted" with the verdict from the inquest.

"My brother was proved to be telling the truth of what happened that night and that is brilliant," Ms Walsh said.

"We will have pain for the rest of our lives, but we might be able to move forward. I want to thank everyone that signed petitions and backed our campaign for justice. The gardai and ambulance men were brilliant -- they did everything for my son," she said.