Limerick man described as ‘true gentleman’ to be laid to rest after tragic farm accident
Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon at St Munchin's Church, Rockhill followed by burial afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery
Tributes have been paid to a popular Limerick man described as “a true gentleman” following his death in a tragic farm accident
Pat Cotter from Rockhill, Bruree, will be laid to rest this weekend after he died on a farm on Tuesday afternoon.
He was reportedly working on a shed when he fell some 30 feet.
According to the Limerick Leader, Mr Cotter, who was aged in his late 50s, was one of nine children born into the well-known Cotter family.
A notice on RIP.ie states that the death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Cotter, Rockhill, Bruree, Co Limerick, on December 13, “unexpectedly, following an accident”.
“Beloved son of the late David and Nora Cotter,” the notice reads.
“Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Una, Cassie, Helen, his twin sister Clare, brothers David, Timmy and DJ, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, especially his niece Helen, his godchildren Katie, Jennifer and David, grandnephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and wider family, neighbours and friends.
Pat will be reposing this Friday evening from 5pm at Daffy's Funeral Home Ballyagran, followed by evening prayers at 7pm.
Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon at St Munchin's Church, Rockhill followed by burial afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery.
Read more
People have flooded the condolences section with numerous messages of sympathy.
One reads: “My sincere sympathy to you and your family on the tragic death of your brother, may Pat rest in peace.”
Another adds: “Sincere sympathy to the Cotter family on the sad and untimely passing of Pat. Pat was a true gentleman. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. May Pat rest in peace.”
One other person offered their “Deepest sympathies Clare and to all the Cotter family. May Pats gentle soul rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.”
One other person offered: “Sincere sympathy to Clare and all the Cotter family on the very sad passing of your brother Patrick. Thinking of you all at this very difficult time . May his gentle soul rest in peace.”
Today's Headlines
charged | Man (30s) due in court in connection with suspected fatal assault of mum in Co Laois
fatal collision | Pedestrian (80s) killed after being hit by a car in Tullamore
RIP | Limerick man described as ‘true gentleman’ to be laid to rest after tragic farm accident
Drug trafficking | Rapist among two arrested in probe into Lithuanian drugs gang operating in Ireland
good news | Free contraception scheme will be expanded to include women aged 26 in the new year
great escape | Dublin mum found with Tesco bag containing €240k worth of drugs avoids jail AGAIN
attack | Wild hippo half-swallows two-year-old boy then spits him back out as man intervenes
ARREST | Catriona Carey’s former business partner issued with bench warrant after failing to show up in court AGAIN
evidence | Seven bullets recovered from vehicle where Private Seán Rooney was killed as he tried to steer colleagues to safety
No Shane No Gain | Shane MacGowan's wife thanks fans for support as he returns home from hospital