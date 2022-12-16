Limerick man described as ‘true gentleman’ to be laid to rest after tragic farm accident

Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon at St Munchin's Church, Rockhill followed by burial afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery

Tributes have been paid to a popular Limerick man described as “a true gentleman” following his death in a tragic farm accident

Pat Cotter from Rockhill, Bruree, will be laid to rest this weekend after he died on a farm on Tuesday afternoon.

He was reportedly working on a shed when he fell some 30 feet.

According to the Limerick Leader, Mr Cotter, who was aged in his late 50s, was one of nine children born into the well-known Cotter family.

A notice on RIP.ie states that the death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Cotter, Rockhill, Bruree, Co Limerick, on December 13, “unexpectedly, following an accident”.

“Beloved son of the late David and Nora Cotter,” the notice reads.

“Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Una, Cassie, Helen, his twin sister Clare, brothers David, Timmy and DJ, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, especially his niece Helen, his godchildren Katie, Jennifer and David, grandnephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and wider family, neighbours and friends.

Pat will be reposing this Friday evening from 5pm at Daffy's Funeral Home Ballyagran, followed by evening prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass will take place at 12 noon at St Munchin's Church, Rockhill followed by burial afterwards to Bruree New Cemetery.

People have flooded the condolences section with numerous messages of sympathy.

One reads: “My sincere sympathy to you and your family on the tragic death of your brother, may Pat rest in peace.”

Another adds: “Sincere sympathy to the Cotter family on the sad and untimely passing of Pat. Pat was a true gentleman. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. May Pat rest in peace.”

One other person offered their “Deepest sympathies Clare and to all the Cotter family. May Pats gentle soul rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.”

One other person offered: “Sincere sympathy to Clare and all the Cotter family on the very sad passing of your brother Patrick. Thinking of you all at this very difficult time . May his gentle soul rest in peace.”