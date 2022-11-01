Limerick community ‘numbed and stunned’ by woman’s death in tragic Halloween crash

The N21 at Rathkeale “is unfortunately no stranger to tragedy or fatality”, said local councillor Adam Teskey.

A Limerick community is reeling following the death of a young mum in a car crash yesterday that has left the local area “numb.”

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of a collision between two cars on the N21 near Rathkeale shortly after 4.15pm on October 31.

The driver of one of the cars, a woman in her 30s, was tragically killed in the crash, while a man in the passenger seat and two children were taken to hospital.

They were brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life threatening injuries along with the driver of the second car, a man in his 20s.

It is understood the woman, a mother in her early 30s and from the south Limerick area, was travelling home with a man and two children in the car after they attended a children’s Halloween event at a cinema.

The collision in Rathkeale comes as “more devastating news from a stretch of road that is unfortunately no stranger to tragedy or fatality,” said local councillor Adam Teskey.

He told sundayworld.com that the entire area is “numbed and stunned this morning.”

"The loss has left a huge void, this lady is a mother, a partner, a daughter.

"My sadness and sympathies are with the grieving family and everyone concerned.

"This is another heart-achingly painful experience for the entire community who are just horrified and deeply saddened by what happened.”

The Fine Gael councillor thanked the first responders on the scene as well as all road users who respected the diversions in place following the shocking incident.

"I also want to say that my thoughts are with the driver in the other car and his family this morning.

"It is a terrible tragedy and we are truly left numb as we reckon with this.

"I want to express my condolences to all concerned. It is dreadful news, really devastating.”

The road just south of Rathkeale, known locally as the Pike, was closed for technical examination after the fatal crash yesterday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses of the incident to come forward, especially those with any camera or dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastlewest Garda Station on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” a Garda spokesperson said.