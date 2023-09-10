Lightning strike stops play at Irish Open amid heavy downpours

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms signalled an end to Ireland’s hot spell, with reports of rainfall, lightning strikes and spot flooding sweeping across the country.

There have been heavy downpours today, with more expected as Status Yellow thunderstorm warnings remain in place nationwide.

Play has been temporarily suspended at the K Club in Co Kildare for the Horizon Irish Open as lightning strikes lit the skies above the course.

Met Éireann’s alerts, bringing both thunder and lightning, are in effect across the country until midnight tonight. A similar alert has been issued for all of Northern Ireland by the UK Met Office.

Only Mayo, Sligo and Donegal have dodged the thunderstorm warnings, with the remaining 29 counties all affected.

Lightning strikes have already been reported across several counties, while there were dramatic ominous clouds over Co Waterford.

Heavy rain has also been pouring down in Dublin this morning.

Higher temperatures are set to continue with another very humid day today bringing warm sunny spells.

Forecasters say localised thunderstorms or slow-moving heavy downpours will bring “frequent lightning and surface water” leading to spot flooding in some areas.

The UK recorded its hottest day of the year yesterday, the Met Office confirmed, with a reading of 33.2 degrees at Kew Gardens, in London, while Carlow recorded Ireland’s top temperature at 27 degrees.

While the country’s heatwave continues to dissipate, temperatures this Sunday will remain in the 20s, ranging between 20 to 24 degrees, with the midlands experiencing the higher end of the scale.

“Coastal fog in places and turning cloudier in the northwest later with light rain or drizzle there,” the national forecaster outlined.

Temperatures during the night will drop to between 13 to 15 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north overnight, gradually tracking southeastwards, with a mainly dry night in the south and east.

Monday signals an end to the intense heat for the country, with “cooler conditions” on the way.

Temperatures will range between 16 to 20 degrees with variable breezes, while rain will spread slowly southeastwards.

“The rain will clear from the west and northwest by late evening, with fresher conditions and scattered showers following,” Met Éireann added.