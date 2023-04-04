Liam Mulligan: Man (28) dies following single vehicle crash in Co Tyrone
"Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries,” a spokesperson said
A 28-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Tyrone during the early hours of Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.
Liam Mulligan was from the Fivemiletown area and died following a incident on the Belfast Road.
The single vehicle crash, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am.
"Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries,” a police spokesperson added.
An investigation into the collision is underway. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.
The Belfast Road has since reopened.
