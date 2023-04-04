Tragedy | 

Liam Mulligan: Man (28) dies following single vehicle crash in Co Tyrone

"Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries,” a spokesperson said

Liam Mulligan (28)

Emma MontgomeryBelfast Telegraph

A 28-year-old man has died following a crash in Co Tyrone during the early hours of Tuesday morning, police have confirmed.

Liam Mulligan was from the Fivemiletown area and died following a incident on the Belfast Road.

The single vehicle crash, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am.

"Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries,” a police spokesperson added.

An investigation into the collision is underway. Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.

The Belfast Road has since reopened.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos