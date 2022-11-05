Leo Varadkar yet to receive redundancy notification as Twitter starts letting people go

An employee who lost their job at Twitter in Dublin noticed that their password had changed overnight

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar has not yet received a collective redundancy notification from Twitter, the Department of Enterprise confirmed this evening.

Companies proposing a collective redundancy are required to inform the Minister for Enterprise at least 30 days before the first dismissals take place.

Under relevant legislation, companies are also required to carry out a 30-day consultation with employees and their representatives where collective redundancies are being proposed.

"The Tánaiste has not received a collective redundancy notification in relation to potential redundancies at Twitter," a spokesperson for the department told RTE.

"The Tánaiste expects the company to comply with its legal obligations under the Protection of Employment Act 1977, as amended."

The spokesperson added that the department has asked officials in the IDA to keep it informed of any information regarding potential job cuts to Twitter employees here.

Twitter began laying off members of its Irish workforce with some staff in the Dublin office receiving emails this morning telling them that they were being made redundant.

Around half of the social media company's 7,500 employees have been laid off, an internal document has shown, as new owner Elon Musk began a major revamp of the company.

"Roughly 50% of the workforce will be impacted," said a question-and-answer email seen by AFP that was sent to Twitter employees who lost their jobs.

Twitter had been expected to tell employees by email about whether they have been laid off.

It also temporarily closed its offices and prevented staff access, following a week of uncertainty about the company's future under Elon Musk.

Twitter said in an email to staff that it will alert employees by 9am Pacific time (4pm in Ireland) about staff cuts.

Around 500 people are employed at Twitter's Dublin office.

"Woke up to the sad news that I'm no longer a Tweep," said one former Irish employee in a post on Twitter, RTE has reported.

It is understood that those being laid off have been disconnected from the company's email and other internal systems.

An employee who lost their job at Twitter in Dublin noticed that their password had changed overnight.

"My timeline is full of folk who have lost their jobs. Twitter was a special place to work, and the people made it so," they told RTÉ News.

"The platform isn't without its flaws, but what made it worthwhile was knowing the moral integrity of the teams who were trying their best to improve the place.

"The failures of the company came from a lack of funding and support, and not from a lack of caring.

"The company we knew is dead, and that's devastating. It really was magic."

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin had earlier hit out at Twitter over its treatment of Irish staff.

Mr Martin warned that the manner in which Twitter employees were treated with summary dismissal notices was “not acceptable”.

However, he also warned against commentators overstating the impact of jobs losses on Ireland’s IT sector and creating hype over a possible “Tech Wreck”.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said tech companies may have expanded too quickly.

Twitter employs more than 500 people in Dublin and over 7,000 globally.

The company sent an email to staff informing them that they would be told yesterday whether they still have a job.

“Team, in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday,” the internal memo to the employees read.

“We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.”

Speaking in Tipperary, Mr Martin said the Government was concerned for the employees of Twitter.

“It has changed ownership globally – there seems to be a fairly unprecedented approach adopted here to a global workforce and that is manifesting itself in Ireland,” said Mr Martin.

“What I would say is that no matter who you are or what sector you are in, one must always treat people with dignity and respect.