Leo Varadkar urges public to wear masks and get vaccinated as Covid cases rise

The Tánaiste was speaking following a meeting with new Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth and addressed the possibility of re-introducing Covid restrictions.

Leo Varadkar has advised the public to wear face masks this winter as Covid cases rise once again.

He said that he was confident that these measures would not be needed but stressed the importance of mask wearing in public settings and getting vaccinated.

“[We] had a very good briefing last night by the new CMO, who just set out the epidemiological situation," Varadkar told RTÉ News.

“And it does appear that we are now seeing Covid cases rising again in Ireland and indeed across Europe, but we would expect to be able to banish that without having to impose any new restrictions on people.

“But [we are] very much re-emphasising that message – to consider wearing a mask in crowded scenarios, please get your up-to-date vaccine. I see being vaccinated as a bit like your phone being charged over time; the immunity wanes and the battery goes down and you need to get vaccinated again.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today presented the Cabinet with a new Covid emergency response plan to prepare the country for a Covid variant of concern this winter.

This will be implemented if the virus poses serious risk to public health and allows for rapid testing and tracing measures.

Mass vaccination of the entire eligible population may also be arranged should this become necessary.

There are currently no plans to re-introduce mandated mask wearing but if required, mask-wearing in transport and healthcare settings may be reconsidered under “personal, ethical and public health perspectives”.

The Government heard today that any such mandate will be pursued in a proportionate manner and will be of limited duration.

Mr Donnelly said there has been a "significant" increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 over the last week.

As of 8am Tuesday morning, 11 October, 474 people are in hospital due to Covid, an increase of 10 on the same time yesterday and 409 last Tuesday.

Of these, 13 people are in intensive care units with the virus.

Mr Donnelly also said there has been a huge uptake in Covid vaccinations and that 80,000 people received a jab last week.