Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach on December 17

Mr Varadkar will take over as Taoiseach as per the rotating Taoiseach deal under the Programme of Government.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach on Saturday December 17, the Government has decided.

Current Taoiseach Micheál Martin will then take over as Tánaiste and Mr Varadkar will take his seat in the Department of the Taoiseach, two days later than originally planned.

The Dáil will have to sit on the Saturday to vote Mr Varadkar in as Taoiseach, it is understood.

This is due to to an EU Council meeting taking place in Brussels on December 15, when the changeover was originally meant to take place.

There had been previous indications Government would allow Mr Martin to attend the meeting and it is now understood he will stay on as Taoiseach for a further two days.

Mr Varadkar will take over as Taoiseach as per the rotating Taoiseach deal under the Programme of Government.

A Cabinet reshuffle will take place, with Minister Michael McGrath, the current Minister for Public Expenditure, set to become Finance Minister.

Current Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will then become Minister for Public Expenditure.

Mr Martin has previously indicated Darragh O’Brien will stay on as Housing Minister.