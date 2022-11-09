Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach on December 17
Mr Varadkar will take over as Taoiseach as per the rotating Taoiseach deal under the Programme of Government.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will become Taoiseach on Saturday December 17, the Government has decided.
Current Taoiseach Micheál Martin will then take over as Tánaiste and Mr Varadkar will take his seat in the Department of the Taoiseach, two days later than originally planned.
The Dáil will have to sit on the Saturday to vote Mr Varadkar in as Taoiseach, it is understood.
This is due to to an EU Council meeting taking place in Brussels on December 15, when the changeover was originally meant to take place.
There had been previous indications Government would allow Mr Martin to attend the meeting and it is now understood he will stay on as Taoiseach for a further two days.
Mr Varadkar will take over as Taoiseach as per the rotating Taoiseach deal under the Programme of Government.
A Cabinet reshuffle will take place, with Minister Michael McGrath, the current Minister for Public Expenditure, set to become Finance Minister.
Current Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will then become Minister for Public Expenditure.
Mr Martin has previously indicated Darragh O’Brien will stay on as Housing Minister.
Today's Headlines
Crime spree | Sex offender who burgled Conor McGregor’s pub and broke garda’s arm after car chase is jailed
red-faced | Traveller comedian defends Muireann O'Connell after 'knackered' comment
Dedicated | Crowds turn out for funeral of ‘beautiful’ grandmother of Regency shooting victim David Byrne
'calculated act' | Dad who abandoned his two kids to move to Singapore for woman he met online avoids jail
rising star | Dubliner Alisha Weir (13) shines at Irish premiere of new Matilda movie after landing lead role
Porkie pies | Ballroom dancer who sued over back injury at meat plant pictured using chainsaw and driving digger
surrendered | Irish woman wanted in UK on suspicion of assisting bathtub murderer to be extradited
Rotation | Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach on December 17
Green as Grass | Gardaí arrest teen after seizing cannabis worth €110k in north Dublin
Seven deadly sins | Grandparents among seven who caused ‘carnage’ during brawl in Ireland’s tidiest town