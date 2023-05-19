Leo Varadkar tells Clare locals nobody can stop other people coming into a community

An Taoiseach said officials will be in touch with those involved in the blockade, adding that the objective is to ‘engage with the local community’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said nobody has the right to veto other people coming into a community, as he promised more engagement with the locals in Clare blockading homes being used by asylum seekers.

Some furious locals blockaded the road to three holiday homes at the Magowna House Hotel with tractors and a silage bale when 34 international protection applicants arrived in Inch where the State had arranged accommodation for them.

They say they are not anti-immigrant and are instead concerned about the suitability of the accommodation and the lack of communication from the Government.

An Taoiseach said officials will be in touch with those involved in the blockade, adding that the objective is to “engage with the local community”.

“To answer their questions, to give them reasonable assurances and we hope at the end of that that would allow the blockade to be lifted and for us to provide accommodation for those in need,” he said, according to Newstalk.

Mr Varadkar said it was important not “to dismiss concerns that local communities have” but added people’s right to housing trumped locals' worries.

“Sometimes local communities have genuine concerns,” he said.

“That’s why we’ll make sure there’s information and there’s communication but also making it very clear that nobody has the right to veto other people’s coming into your community - no matter who they are.”

Meanwhile, with three new centres for international protection applicants due to open in Dublin in the coming weeks, Mr Varadkar said he hopes there will be a more positive reaction.

“I was really encouraged by the cross party response from all four TDs in Dún Laoghaire, all saying that they understand that this is a crisis and in a crisis never let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said.

“All four TDs are welcoming - or at least accepting - of the need to find accommodation for people urgently because we can’t have people on the streets.”

Yesterday, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman rejected the concerns of Government backbench TDs and senators as he insisted asylum-seekers would be accommodated at the centre in Inch, Co Clare.

Local coalition politicians have refused to condemn the protest and backed the views of their constituents. Some politicians have also called for an end to the blockade.

Mr O’Gorman said the blockade outside the former Magowna House Hotel and reports of protesters boarding buses to count the numbers of asylum-seekers were “entirely unacceptable”.

“I accept people and recognise absolutely that people have the right to protest. I think in terms of the blockade, that goes far beyond what I think is acceptable, it is interfering with people’s ability to be accommodated,” he said.

“Often I know people have preconceptions about international protection applicants. I think often when they meet after accommodation has been established for a while, I think those preconceptions fall away.”

He said reports of protesters boarding a bus leaving the accommodation centre and counting the number of people on board were “absolutely unacceptable”.