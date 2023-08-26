Leo Varadkar says ‘whole nation mourns’ death of Leaving Cert students in Tipperary

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “the whole nation mourns” after the deaths of four young people in a car crash in Co Tipperary.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night,” Leo Varadkar said in a statement.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill has expressed her sympathy to the families and friends of the four young people killed in a crash in Co Tipperary.

“Our hearts are sore following the devastating news that four young people have tragically lost their lives in Clonmel, Tipperary,” she said.

“Their families, friends and the local community are all in the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the island.

“The country mourns with you during this very sad time. Ar dheis De go raibh a n-anamacha.”