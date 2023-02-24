Leo Varadkar says Ukraine will prevail on invasion anniversary as ‘right is on their side’
Around 75,000 people from Ukraine have arrived in Ireland since the war began last February, with many taken in by households across the country.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ukraine would “prevail” in its war against Russia, as he promised enduring Irish support for the country after a year of war.
As Ukrainians and the country’s allies mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, Mr Varadkar also praised the response of the Irish people to the conflict.
“In marking this awful anniversary, we think of the scale of suffering by the people of Ukraine, of lives lost, opportunities stolen and whole towns destroyed,” Mr Varadkar said.
“We are humbled by their brave and spirited defence of their country, and we commend their immense courage and resolve. They have been an inspiration to those of us who value freedom and democracy.
“We think also of the response of the Irish people, who in communities across the country have warmly welcomed people fleeing from war and persecution with an enormously generous spirit.
“Irish people have shown empathy and compassion in standing up for what is right.
“We are demonstrating through our actions that the experiences of the Irish and our diaspora down the years have shaped us as a nation and moulded our values, finding a resonance today in the suffering of others.
“I pay tribute to all who have opened their hearts, their homes and their communities to a people in need. It has been a great and unprecedented national effort that reflects well on who we are.”
Last July, then-taoiseach Micheal Martin visited Kyiv to show Irish support for the Ukraine.
In his statement, Mr Varadkar warned that it remained unclear when the war would end. He predicted “difficult days and months” ahead for the country.
But he said: “I know that Ukraine will continue be strong and that Ireland will continue to stand with it for as long as it takes.
“In defending their country, Ukrainians are defending the fundamental values of the UN Charter.
“They are standing up for the right of countries throughout the world to live peacefully, within their own borders, and according to their own values and choices.
“Right is on their side. They will prevail. Slava Ukraini.”
