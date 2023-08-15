Leo Varadkar says he would not rule out getting married but he’s too busy to have kids

‘That’s a different level of commitment again when you have a family and there’s children involved’

Leo Varadkar has opened up about his relationship with partner Matthew Barrett and how the couple has not ruled out getting married in the future.

In a revealing new interview, Taoiseach said that while marriage is important to him, they don’t currently have any plans to tie the knot.

“I definitely believe in marriage, it’s a very important institution,” he told The Ciara Phelan Podcast.

“It’s important that we continue to protect it. In many ways the fact that we have marriage equality in Ireland enhanced the value and status of marriage.

“It’s not something that we plan to do at the moment, definitely not something ruled out. I do think that if we were to have a family that would be different.

“That’s a different level of commitment again when you have a family and there’s children involved.

“At the moment, the two of us are just so busy, I don’t see how we’d be able to raise a family and do it to the best of our ability,” he added.

“I’m in awe at colleagues who are able to do their job and do it well and still raise kids.”

The couple who have been together for almost eight years have been living together for three years. He said their relationship got better during the pandemic as he was in a position to be at home a lot more but now they “don’t get enough time together” due to the nature of his job.

However, he admitted that he is more careful when sharing details about his relationship.

“We’re a gay couple, we’re not married and I do think though to a certain extent as well at least for a couple of years we were quite public in our relationship and we have kind of pulled back from that a bit.”

Speaking about how, at the age of seven when he started to realise that he was gay, he thought it was a phase that would pass.

“Roughly half of the people were waiting for me to tell them and the other half really surprised,” he recalled.

“My dad wasn’t surprised at all. My mum was, and mums being mums, was very worried for me.

“She was more worried about how it’d impact my political career and I was quite frankly, because she felt I had worked so hard to get so far and potentially this would be used against me and all the rest of it.

“Mums tend to be protective, particularly of their sons and she would have thought it was something I should have kept to myself initially anyway, not 48 hours later but that was kind of the initial reaction.”

He said he has struggled to live a normal social life as Taoiseach as you become “the fish in the fishbowl” and it’s nice to escape abroad which he said is the case for any recognisable public figures.

Mr Varadkar also noted the rise in homophobia in recent times and increased violence towards gay people. In the podcast which is out today, he also discusses misconceptions about him and the possibility of going back to study at college in the future.