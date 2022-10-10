Leo Varadkar says he will ‘fully defend’ defamation lawsuit taken against him by mag editor

The case is being taken by Michael Smith, editor of Village magazine, the publication which revealed Mr Varadkar allegedly leaked a document concerning a confidential doctor’s pay deal

A magazine editor has issued defamation proceedings against Leo Varadkar over comments made by the Tánaiste in a Sunday newspaper.

The case is being taken by Michael Smith, editor of Village magazine, the publication which revealed Mr Varadkar leaked a document concerning a confidential doctor’s pay deal while he was Taoiseach in 2019.

The article, published in October 2020, led to a Garda investigation which ultimately resulted in no criminal charges being brought against Mr Varadkar.

According to a statement issued by his solicitors, Mr Smith has taken issue with comments made by the Tánaiste in an interview with the Sunday Times, published last August.

During the interview Mr Varadkar made certain claims against people who he alleged had been “promoting” allegations against him.

Belfast law firm KRW Law said it acted for Mr Smith and that a High Court plenary summons had issued on Friday.

“As proceedings have now issued it would be inappropriate to comment any further other than to say that the case is taken in order to protect our clients good name and reputation,” the statement said.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar said the Tánaiste rejected the claim that he had defamed Mr Smith. He said the proceedings would be fully defended.

Mr Varadkar admitted sending a copy of a contract agreed with the Irish Medical Organisation to the then-president of a rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, while he was Taoiseach in April 2019.

After the leaking of the document was revealed by Village magazine, Mr Varadkar apologised to the Dáil for “errors of judgement”. However, he insisted there was nothing corrupt in his actions and that he had not handed the NAGP any unfair commercial advantage.

Mr Varadkar said he had been working to get as much support for the deal among doctors as possible.

Following a lengthy Garda investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions directed in July that Mr Varadkar was not to face any charges.

The DPP also decided Dr Ó Tuathail had no criminal case to answer.

A spokesman for Mr Varadkar said the Tánaiste “unequivocally” rejected the defamation claim.

“Mr Smith is an opponent of the Tánaiste, and has been heaping opprobrium on him for years since outing him in his magazine in 2014. This is just the latest instalment,” the spokesman said.

"The Tánaiste’s legal advice is that the claims are baseless. They will be fully defended.”