Leo Varadkar mocked online after posting photos of the inside of his fridge

The Tánaiste took to his Instagram stories on Monday morning where he posted a photo of the inside of his fridge.

Leo Varadkar has caused chaos online after sharing a photo of his “grim” and “abnormal” meals for the week.

The Tánaiste took to his Instagram stories on Monday morning where he posted a photo of the inside of his fridge.

The snap showed two shelves full of plastic lunchboxes, each containing food made by Leo’s partner Matthew.

However, it isn’t clear what food is on offer for the pair this week as the “beige” food resembles sausages, eggs, ham, and pancakes all in one.

“Matt has the meal prep done for the week. Fair play!” he captioned the photo.

The image is being widely shared on Twitter as the unidentifiable food both shocked and delighted users, with many pointing out how “vile” the meals looked.

Photo: Instagram

One person tweeted: “leo’s absolute voluntary glimpses into his weird sterile personal life chill me to the bone. like, what the f**k is any of this supposed to be”.

“This is f*****g grim,” another said.

A third wrote: “what is in these tubs !! all i can make out is a sausage (maybe?) in the tub on the left and a slice of ham on the right but what is the yellow ??!?! Omelette?? What is on top??? Stacked burger patties??? Please help me”.

While another chimed in, saying: “Honestly struggling to identify a lot of those foods?”

Others remarked that the lack of lids on the lunchboxes was “disturbing” while some compared the contents of the fridge to that of serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer’s.

“He's going to eat meat and eggs that's been uncovered in his fridge for a week? Good thing he knows some doctors,” one user quipped.

Someone else asked: “Does he know that the food will taste bad if he doesn't seal the containers...”

It’s not the first time the Tánaiste has been slammed for his eating habits, as many will remember the time he proudly showed off his translucent pancake a few years back.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He shared a photo of an alleged pancake back in 2018 for Pancake Tuesday with the caption: "Last treat before the Lenten fast begins. Looking forward to an uber healthy 40 days".

The picture showed a worryingly thin pancake on a plate with an assortment of berries, lemon, and even Nutella to accompany it on the table.

People were mesmerised by Varadkar’s “treat” and poked fun at him on Twitter shortly after posting.

“Leo that pancake is so thin it only has 1 side,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I cant stop thinking about this and honestly I don't think I could make a pancake that thin if I tried.”