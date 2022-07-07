Leo Varadkar hits out at ‘political opponents’ who alleged he broke the law

“Their actions were politically motivated and often highly personalised at times”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has criticised “sworn political opponents” who alleged he broke the law by leaking details of a multimillion-euro GP contract to his friend.

In his second statement after being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing over the leak, Mr Varadkar said those who made these allegations against him “went to extraordinary lengths to publicise them”.

“Their actions were politically motivated and often highly personalised at times,” he said.

“The tactics and motives of those persons ought to be the subject of some reflection,” he added.

The Fine Gael leader said at least one of those persons was “subject to investigation in respect of their own conduct in this affair”.

This is in reference to businessman Chay Bowes who gave the information of the leak to the Village Magazine.

Mr Bowes was yesterday told by gardaí that the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) recommended that he not be prosecuted.

Mr Varadkar described the Garda investigation as “thorough and meticulous” and said it involved dozens of interviews and the examination of multiple documents and devices.

He said his decision to give the document to the President of the NAGP Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail was lawful and he did so in the public interest.

“I was determined to secure that organisation’s support for the agreement we had reached with another organisation on behalf of General Practitioner,” he said.

“I accept that my use of an informal personal channel was inappropriate. It was my error and I bear sole responsibility for it. I have been held to account for those actions in the Dáil. I have apologised for it and I want to do so again,” he added.

“However, the allegations made against me, that it was anything more than error, were false. They were made by sworn political opponents of me and my Party.

“I know that I did not break any law, do anything corrupt or even self-interested. That is now clear to any fair-minded person.”