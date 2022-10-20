Leo Varadkar calls out fellow Fine Gael TD for using the word ‘druggies’

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe said on Tuesday that O’Connell Street is “full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse.”

Leo Varadkar has called-out a party colleague for saying people blatantly struggling with addiction on Dublin’s O’Connell Street were “druggies.”

Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe said in the Dáil on Tuesday that the main street of the capital is “full of druggies, crime, anti-social behaviour, robberies, takeaways, alcohol, drug abuse.”

"It's a street I'm absolutely ashamed of as an Irish person,” he said.

The Tánaiste has now said the TD’s use of the word “druggies” was “unacceptable.”

The Irish Examiner reports today that the Mr Varadkar said he “was in touch with Paul yesterday and he accepts that he shouldn’t have used that term.”

“It's a prerogative term and he shouldn't have used it and he was very clear on that and I’m clear on that too.”

The party leader’s comments come just a day after Mr Kehoe stood by his statement on Newstalk yesterday.

Mr Kehoe said “the PC brigade don’t approve” of his language on before seemingly back peddling on his words later in the evening on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme.

There, he admitted “maybe” he had used “a poor choice of language.”

Mr Varadkar said today that “people who suffer from addiction whether it’s alcohol or drugs need sympathy and need help and help is available if they want it,” the Tánaiste said.

“Minister Feighan is leading the charge in terms of resources for addiction service but that of course doesn’t in any way excuse anti-social behaviour or criminal activity or violence.”