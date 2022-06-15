Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett enjoy 'bold' night in with bowl of chicken wings

While Leo sports a crisp white shirt, Matt goes for a more casual, plain white t-shirt, prompting comments that warn of the potential pitfalls

Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett have been pictured enjoying a “bold” night in as they tucked into some delicious chicken wings.

The Tánaiste shared a rare snap of the couple at home together where they are seen at the kitchen table with a bowl of juicy-looking chicken wings in front of them.

Posting the picture to his 199k followers on Instagram, Leo captioned it: "Tuesday night is wing night. Very bold!"

While Leo sports a crisp white shirt, Matt goes for a more casual, plain white t-shirt, prompting comments that warn of the potential pitfalls.

One user said: "Wings, wine and white shirts!!!"

A second wrote: "Wings and white shirt? Very brave."

Another added: "Brave with the white shirts lads."

Others urged the couple to enjoy their meal together, with one saying: "Fab couple, enjoy".

Another wrote: "Enjoy your night, you deserved (sic) it".

While a third said: "Oh lovely!! Enjoy".

The couple, who have been together since 2015, moved into a luxury home last year after cardiologist Matt purchased the three-bedroom house on South Circular Road.

Leo's partner has managed to keep himself mostly out of the limelight, only appearing in newspapers on special occasions.

However, in January, the couple were slagged off as they appeared together in another social media post celebrating Leo’s 45 th birthday.

Social media users poked fun at the tiny birthday cake that they shared while also marking Matthew’s 33 rd birthday.

“Joint birthday celebrations after a busy day, ours are one day after another. Joint age 78-I’ll let you guess how to divide it,” Leo had written.

The image showed the couple tucking into slices of a small Battenberg cake with two candles perched on top.

“Imagine the misery of having a mid-January birthday and then you're given this cake…” wrote one person on social media.

“Also look at the tiny little sliver that was cut,” another chimed in.

“Look at the tiny slice of cake, probably skint in January waiting for payday,” another added.

“Leo looks like he’s holding that cake hostage,” someone else said.

“A €2 Battenberg cake and the Book of Mormon soundtrack, dear lord Leo what a sad little life,” someone else wrote, referencing the musical soundtrack on the table next to them.

“Can't say I'm surprised after this pancake,” another added, referencing a photo of an almost transparent pancake shared by the Tánaiste on Shrove Tuesday in 2018.

Someone even went as far as setting up a GoFundMe titled: “Help buy Leo and Matt a proper birthday cake” with a goal of €99.

“This is tragic, they need a decent cake,” the page read.