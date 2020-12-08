Leinster Rugby player Andrew Porter has teamed up with the Irish Cancer Society to release a face mask he designed.

The prop has been an Irish Cancer Society ambassador for several years after losing his mother Wendy to breast cancer when he was only 12.

The face mask is the latest venture in a wide range of fundraising projects Porter has done for the charity over the years.

Tattoos

"Cancer has affected my family as I lost my mum Wendy to breast cancer," he said.

"I wanted to do something to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society to ensure that patients and their families continue to have vital access to support services when they need it most."

Porter has many tattoos with meaningful messages behind them, including one on his arm dedicated to his mother.

He has credited his artistic flare as the inspiration behind his latest fundraising initiative.

"My tattoos were a direct inspiration for my mask design," he said.

"I've always enjoyed drawing tattoo designs and my tattoos have been a lovely way to commemorate my mum."

Rosemary Simmons, the Irish Cancer Society's National Fundraising Lead, said Porter's work for the charity had been "incredible".

"We really appreciate Andrew giving his time to design this face mask," she said.

"It's been a very difficult year for cancer patients and their families, and the services the society provides are needed now more than ever."

Ms Simmons also expressed hope that the project will further highlight the importance of wearing a mask.

"By buying a mask, not only are you protecting members of your community, you are supporting cancer patients and their families across Ireland," she said.

The masks cost â‚¬15 and are available from the society's website.

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Herald