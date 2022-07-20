Lawsuit over Facebook comments about tragic Nóra Quoirin’s death in Malaysia settled

The proceedings related to a number of unproven theories and statements made by Ms Brennan in posts on the social media site in 2019 following the teenager’s disappearance and death while on holiday in Malaysia.

A lawsuit taken by the parents of Nóra Quoirin against a lawyer over Facebook posts about the disappearance of the tragic girl has been settled.

Retired solicitor Anne Brennan said that as part of the settlement she had given an undertaking to never to comment online again about the Quoirin family or the case.

The proceedings related to a number of unproven theories and statements made by Ms Brennan in posts on the social media site in 2019 following the teenager’s disappearance and death while on holiday in Malaysia.

The claims are known to have upset Nóra’s Belfast-born mother Meabh and French father Sebastien.

Facebook was also sued and that aspect of the proceedings has also been settled.

An agreed statement is due to be read out in the High Court by a legal representative for Facebook today at a hearing Nóra’s parents are expected to attend.

Ms Brennan made a number of controversial posts on the social media platform.

Among other things, she was critical of the procedures adopted by police in Malaysia.

Her remarks were rejected by a senior police officer.

Ms Brennan said she had filed a defence in the case but the matter was now settled.

“I am relieved it is over,” she said.

“I will never mention them or their case on social media ever again.”

According to Ms Brennan, the settlement did not involve the payment of compensation on her part and each side will bear their own legal costs.

Vivienne Barror, a solicitor for the Quoirins, declined to comment.

Ms Brennan is a former partner in a Dublin law firm, and specialised in employment and equality law. She retired in 2014 due to an illness.

Remarks she made in relation to Nóra’s disappearance were taken down by Facebook, which also suspended her account for 30 days.

A search was launched after Nóra’s disappearance from her family’s cottage at the Dusun eco-resort, 65kms south of Kuala Lumpur, on August 4, 2019. Her body was found on August 13 beside a small stream about 2.5km from the resort.

A post-mortem examination showed she succumbed to intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.

An inquest concluded Nóra (15) died as a result of misadventure.

Police said there was no indication she had been abducted.

However, her parents challenged the ruling, dismissing the notion that their daughter, who was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, could walk off into the jungle alone at night.

A Malaysian judge later overturned the inquest verdict and changed it to an open ruling.