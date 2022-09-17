Large anti-abortion march takes place in Dublin city centre
Organisers said the March for Life demonstration was to call for "all perspectives" to be included in any ‘review
A large crowd gathered for an anti-abortion demonstration in Dublin city, which organisers said was to call for alternatives to abortion to be included in an ongoing review into Ireland's new laws.
An independent review into termination of pregnancy services in Ireland is currently under way, three years since the liberalisation of strict abortion laws.
This gave women legal access to abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, and later in pregnancy in cases where the woman's life is at risk, or in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.
Read more
As part of the new laws, a review into termination of pregnancy services was due three years from their introduction.
The review is being led by independent chairwoman Dr Catherine Conlon.
Organisers said the March for Life demonstration was to call for "all perspectives" to be included in the review, and to increase support for women who have unplanned pregnancies.
People carried blue, pink, green and white balloons, and signs with slogans such as "abortion betrays women", "abortion is murder", and "support mothers and babies".
Some of the signs referred to the US Supreme Court's decision earlier this year to overturn the landmark Roe v Wade ruling, which removed the US constitutional right to abortion.
This was welcomed by anti-abortion groups, and prompted pro-choice activists in Ireland to hold demonstrations outside the US embassy in Dublin.
Saturday's demonstration on Molesworth Street was organised by the Pro Life Campaign.
Today's Headlines
race winner | Rachael Blackmore pays tribute to Henry de Bromhead’s son after poignant race victory
'Disgrace' | Dundee United fans sing ‘Lizzy's in a box’ during minute’s silence for the Queen
accused | Car dealer caught up in multi-million euro tax judgement pleads not guilty to PUP fraud
Troubles tales | Crackshot US Marine who joined the Provos reveals how he shot British soldier at the border
problems and answers | Dear Maura: ‘My girlfriend has put on so much weight - is she unhappy with our relationship?’
final destination | Ryanair blames French ATC strike as Dublin flight to Portugal is diverted to Spain
Prost! | In Pictures: Beer flowing as Oktoberfest returns for first time since 2019
witness appeal | Garda alert issued for missing Dublin teen (16) last seen in Coolock
'nasty offence' | Woman who blackmailed victim over ‘personal preference’ video escapes jail
funeral fiasco | Watch as man is arrested after grabbing flag on Queen’s coffin