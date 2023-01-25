Laois pound looking for owner of ‘friendly’ American Bully dog found in train station

The male dog, believed to be around 2 years old, was spotted at Portlaoise train station at around 6am on Friday morning.

The American Bully was found roaming around Portlaoise train station last weekend. Photo: Laois Dog Pound

A Laois dog pound is searching for the owner of an American Bully dog who was found wandering around a local train station.

The male dog, believed to be around 2 years old, was spotted at Portlaoise train station at around 6am on Friday morning.

The adorable pup has been in the care of Laois Dog Pound Shelter ever since and its owners have yet to come forward.

His owner will have to prove ownership by supplying a licence before Thursday if they wish to claim the dog.

Otherwise, the dog may be rehomed, the shelter said in an online appeal.

Dog Warden Tristan Blundell said that the XL Bully, which is a cross between an American Pit Bull or American Staffordshire Terrier with various bulldog breeds, is extremely friendly and well-behaved.

“He’s a lovely little dog – or big dog, actually,” he told the Sunday World.

“He’s the same as any other stray that comes in.

“This dog is friendly. The gardaí found him in the train station and I picked him up from them. He jumped into the van, no problem”.

The pound currently has ten other dogs, including another American Bully, waiting for new homes.

“All the breeds are exactly the same; they can all be rehomed. We try to find a home for all dogs here.

“We try to get a photograph or proof of identity or a microchip number or something like that. Most likely, a person would have a photograph of their dog.

“Hopefully we get someone. If we can get an owner for him, well and good, but if not, we’ll try to get him into a rescue or rehome him with someone who’s used to the breed.”

The American Bully is not listed as one of the eleven breeds required to wear muzzles in public under the Control of Dogs Regulations, 1998, but as a Pit Bull/Staffordshire Terrior variation, the rules also apply to the breed.

However, this doesn’t mean it’s a dangerous dog, Mr Blundell said.

“A lot of people fear the big dogs. But there is a law that requires them to be on a leash and muzzled and led by someone over the age of 16,” the warden explained.

“He is a big dog. But people look at these big dogs like German Sheperds on the Control of Dogs Regulations and think they're dangerous because they have big jaws. A Jack Russell could be the worst little offender".