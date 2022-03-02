That's Al, folks Labour Party leader Alan Kelly expected to step down
Mr Kelly will make what is being described as a “significant statement” on the Plinth outside Leinster House at 7pm.
Alan Kelly is expected to step down as leader of the Labour Party this evening.
It is understood the statement will relate to him calling time on his leadership.
A process for replacing Mr Kelly has yet to be established but Ivana Bacik is believed to be the frontrunner for the position.
Labour sources said the party wants to move away from the 2011 to 2016 Government of which Mr Kelly was a central part.
Mr Kelly was appointed leader of the Labour Party in April 2020 after he saw off Aodhan Ó Riordain in a leadership contest.
He succeeded Brendan Howlin who led the party into the 2020 General Election.
Mr Kelly was first elected to Dáil in 2011 and has retained his seat in Tipperary ever since.
More to follow…
