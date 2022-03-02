| 8.7°C Dublin

That's Al, folks Labour Party leader Alan Kelly expected to step down

Mr Kelly will make what is being described as a “significant statement” on the Plinth outside Leinster House at 7pm.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly Expand

Close

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly

Philip Ryan and Hugh O’Connell

Alan Kelly is expected to step down as leader of the Labour Party this evening.

Mr Kelly will make what is being described as a “significant statement” on the Plinth outside Leinster House at 7pm.

It is understood the statement will relate to him calling time on his leadership.

A process for replacing Mr Kelly has yet to be established but Ivana Bacik is believed to be the frontrunner for the position.

Read More

Labour sources said the party wants to move away from the 2011 to 2016 Government of which Mr Kelly was a central part.

Mr Kelly was appointed leader of the Labour Party in April 2020 after he saw off Aodhan Ó Riordain in a leadership contest.

He succeeded Brendan Howlin who led the party into the 2020 General Election.

Mr Kelly was first elected to Dáil in 2011 and has retained his seat in Tipperary ever since.

More to follow…

Sunday World Newsletter

Sign up for the latest news and updates

This field is required This field is required

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Related Content

Top Videos

Available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Privacy