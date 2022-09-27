threats | 

Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing cash from Dublin shop

Gardaí found the man in his 50s and the stolen cash following a search of the area.

Maeve McTaggartSunday World

Gardaí have arrested a knife-wielding man who threatened staff and fled with stolen cash from a shop in Blackrock, Dublin yesterday.

The man in his 50s was found following searches of the area and he was arrested for the aggravated robbery of the shop on Rockville Road.

The sum of cash was recovered in full.

He is currently detained at Blackrock Garda station.

Gardaí were called to the Rockville Road shop following reports that a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and was threatening staff.

Investigations are ongoing.


