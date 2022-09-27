Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing cash from Dublin shop
Gardaí found the man in his 50s and the stolen cash following a search of the area.
Gardaí have arrested a knife-wielding man who threatened staff and fled with stolen cash from a shop in Blackrock, Dublin yesterday.
The man in his 50s was found following searches of the area and he was arrested for the aggravated robbery of the shop on Rockville Road.
The sum of cash was recovered in full.
Read more
He is currently detained at Blackrock Garda station.
Gardaí were called to the Rockville Road shop following reports that a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and was threatening staff.
Investigations are ongoing.
Today's Headlines
Garda appeal | Woman and child in ‘critical condition’ after being discovered at home in Clare
'Serious assault' | Drunk dad who struck ‘repeated blows’ to garda’s head jailed for nine months
Live Blog | Budget 2023: €12 social welfare increase, children's allowance bonus payment and renters’ relief
Case latest | Psychiatrist report to be prepared on Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani
Sex beast | Notorious paedo priest admits yet another breach of sex offences prevention order
'Delighted' | Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian ask famous pals to be daughter’s godparents
lab rats | Stunning video shows Spanish cops dismantling 'South American' style cocaine lab
spies & lies | Anti-fascist claims UDA boss Jackie McDonald ‘gave me blessing’ to rid Belfast of BNP
EXCLUSIVE | Son of ex-mobster Anthony Kelly is laid to rest as underworld figures pay tribute
threats | Knife-wielding man arrested after stealing cash from Dublin shop