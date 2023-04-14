Kirsty Bohan funeral told how Galway teen was just beginning to ‘spread her wings’

Kirsty, from Ballyfruit in Galway, close to where the single-vehicle accident happened, was laid to rest at Donaghpatrick Cemetery in Headford this afternoon

Lukas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan, both 14, were killed early on Monday in a road accident in Co Galway

The remains of Kirsty Bohan are brought from the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, Co Galway, where her funeral took place yesterday. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Kirsty Bohan, one of two teenagers who died in a road collision in Co Galway on Monday morning, has been remembered as a talented young person who was full of life and love.

Kirsty (14) and Lukas Joyce (14) died in the collision which happened on a section of the N84 between Galway and Castlebar.

Two other teenagers, aged 13 and 14, were injured in the accident and are being treated in hospital. All four attended Presentation College Headford, Co Galway.

Kirsty, from Ballyfruit in Galway, close to where the single-vehicle accident happened, was laid to rest at Donaghpatrick Cemetery in Headford this afternoon. It followed a requiem mass at the Church of St Patrick and Cuana, also known as the Corner Chapel, at midday.

Many classmates wore their school uniforms at the funeral mass. Mourners also proudly displayed the colours of the Sylane and Caherlistrane GAA clubs, which Kirsty and her family are connected to.

Hundreds of people gathered for Kirsty’s funeral. From 11am a guard of honour had been formed along the quiet country road that leads to the church. The congregation was so large that a number of people stood outside the church, listening to the mass via a speaker.

Chief celebrant, Fr Dixy Faber, said an “overwhelming sense of compassion” was felt for Kirsty's family.

Symbols of Kirsty’s life were brought to the alter. She played camogie with the Sylane GAA club, togging out with her teammates for the final time last week in the number seven jersey. The club jersey was brought forward to represent her love of sport.

Floral tributes for Kirsty Bohan, who tragically died in a road collision on Monday. Photo: Steve Humphreys

So too was some of her artwork. with Kirsty repeatedly described as “very creative” and “talented” throughout the mass.

“Now she’ll be painting in Heaven. She’ll have lots of work,” Fr Faber said.

Her make-up bag and favourite bottle of perfume was also presented, as was a toy truck and trailer to represent the love of machinery that she shared with her father Christy.

Finally, her headphones were brought forward. The funeral heard that Kirsty loved music. Recently, she had been listening to Amy Macdonald and Taylor Swift.

Addressing the congregation, Fr Faber, said: “We know that Kirsty’s tragic death has devastated you, her family here. We all want to reach out to you with love and reassurance.

"We all want to gather around you to uphold you. We want to mourn with you. We want to pray with you for Kirsty. We offer our most heartfelt sympathies.

“The news of Kirsty’s death on Monday morning brought devastating shock to her family circle, friends, and the local community here... Our thoughts and our prayers go out to all whose hearts are broken.”

He added: “She was very creative. She was very much talented… She loved the company of her friends. She was just beginning to spread her wings and experiencing the world outside and community, but she has gone.”

Fr Faber spoke of how life is a “gift from God and it is precious”, adding that it is also “fragile”.

The congregation heard how Kirsty’s father, Christy, said she would regularly be late getting up for school. Because of this, he warned Kirsty he would transfer her to a school in Co Mayo if she “did not hurry on”. Kirsty simply answered: “Dad, I’ll have friends there too.”

Presentation College Headford has put supports in place for students who have been affected by the tragic accident. Fr Faber urged Kirsty’s friends to mind themselves at this difficult time.

“Kirsty’s parents tell me that she has some lovely friends whom she spent her time with, whom she went to school with and others who she met in the playground,” he said.

“I know how much her death will affect you. Her mum and dad tell me that you brought joy to her life and they thank you for that.

"She will be so pleased that you remember her with fondness and that you are shedding tears for her. Friendship blessed you all. It is good that you will never forget her and that you will always remember her in prayer.

“Please do not let grief overwhelm you, because what God has in store for Kirsty is unimaginable life and love and joy.”

One of Kirsty’s favourites songs, This Is the Life by Scottish singer Amy Maconald, was performed at the end of the mass.

Speaking before the funeral procession left the church, parish priest of Headford, Fr Ray Flaherty, said Kirsty’s death has “touched so many people”. He added that the archbishop of Liverpool celebrated mass for her in Lourdes in recent days.

“She has touched so many people in so many ways,” he said.

As Kirsty’s coffin travelled down the road towards Donaghpatrick Cemetery, those whose lives she touched so deeply stood silently to say goodbye to her one last time.

Kirsty is survived by her parents Christy and Theresa, and by her sisters Martha and Ava, who are also students at Presentation College Headford.

A funeral mass will be held for Lukas Joyce at St Brendan's Church Annaghdown at noon tomorrow, Saturday.