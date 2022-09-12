King Charles to visit Northern Ireland following death of Queen Elizabeth II

He is the first king to step foot in the province for almost 80 years.

Flowers and tributes are pictured outside of Hillsborough Castle, south west of Belfast on September 9, 2022 Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images) — © AFP via Getty Images

King Charles III during a reception with Realm High Commissioners and their spouses in the Bow Room at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. — © PA

King Charles III is set to make his first official visit to Northern Ireland this coming week, the first king to step foot in the province for almost 80 years.

The visit follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, with the new king set to have a number of engagements across the province as part of the period of mourning and his ascension to the throne.

The centre of much of the visit will be the monarch’s official residence at Hillsborough Castle in Royal Hillsborough, with a number of ceremonial events planned.

When King Charles III will arrive:

The King and Queen consort will fly to Belfast and travel to Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday. It is expected the royal couple will arrive in the early part of the afternoon to begin a number of engagements.

What events will take place:

The King and Queen consort will view an exhibition on the late Queen’s long association with Northern Ireland which is taking place at Hillsborough Castle.

While there, they will also meet with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Stormont party leaders.

At 1.20pm, he will receive a message of condolence led by the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

After a short reception at Hillsborough, the King and Queen will travel to St Anne’s Cathedral for a service of reflection, where they will be joined by Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Before the service, the King will meet leaders from all the major faiths in Northern Ireland.

The King and Queen consort will then leave Belfast for London.

Can you visit Hillsborough Castle?

While no official arrangements or guidance has yet been issued for Tuesday’s visit, the public are being advised not to travel to Hillsborough Castle on Sunday for other engagements taking place.

Visitors have been warned of restrictions around Hillsborough Castle during the period of official mourning and this is likely to be the case on Tuesday.

Parking is already restricted and a one-way system is now in operation in the village.

In a statement on Sunday ahead of the Proclamation ceremony, the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said: “Following The Proclamation Ceremony, the public are now welcome to travel to the area in front of Hillsborough Castle to pay their respects to HM Queen Elizabeth II. There is no parking for non-residents, please use the shuttle bus service from the Eikon Centre.”

When access is allowed into the area again, Translink has confirmed there will be a number of special transport arrangements in place, including a free and frequent shuttle bus service will be in operation from the Eikon Centre Park & Ride facility to Hillsborough Castle operating from 10am – 8pm.

A free shuttle bus will also operate between Lisburn Train Station and the Eikon Centre from 10am – 8pm connecting passengers with the onward shuttle service to Royal Hillsborough.

Both of these shuttle bus services will operate during the Period of Mourning until further notice.