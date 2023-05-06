King Charles meets Michael D Higgins as President and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attend coronation

‘King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation’

President Michael D Higgins will be joined at the coronation of King Charles III in London today by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Mr Varadkar attended a reception at Buckingham Palace yesterday evening where spoke to Kind Charles and members of the British Government, Royal Family and a range of other international heads of state and government.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is to attend King Charles III coronation in London today. (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

President Higgins also attended both events. The coronation ceremony, at Westminster Abbey, will see widespread representation from around the world.

Mr Varadkar said King Charles and Queen Camilla are “long-standing friends of Ireland”.

"King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation. I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign. I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries. This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world,” the Taoiseach said.

“We have deep political, economic, cultural, and personal links with Britain, which provided a welcome home to so many of our citizens for generations. A vibrant British community actively contributes to life in Ireland in so many ways. And, of course, there are many people, in the North especially, who are both British and Irish.”

Mr Varadkar added: “I look forward to further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has extended his “congratulations” to King Charles and Queen Camilla also. He said today is a “very important day for many across these islands”.

“We will continue to work in support of the bonds of friendship between our peoples and the strong connections we share,” he added.

Mr Higgins is the first Irish head of state to attend a coronation.

To mark the event, Mr Higgins and and his wife Sabina requested the Tree Council of Ireland plant a native Irish oak tree in the woodland forest of Aurora in Co Wicklow.

The gesture was to acknowledge the King’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

In London, Royal fans with Union flags and crowns could be seen on trains and in Tube stations from just after 4.30am this morning.

The event will bring together around 100 heads of state, kings and queens from across the globe, celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple, with Charles’ estranged son the Duke of Sussex expected to attend.

Invited guests include David and Victoria Beckham, musician Lionel Richie, French President Emmanuel Macron, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US First Lady Jill Biden but her husband President Joe Biden will not be attending.

The event is the military’s largest ceremonial operation since Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation, with 9,000 servicemen and women deployed and 7,000 of these performing ceremonial and supporting roles.

The first part of the service is due to begin at 11am.