Kilkenny man (33) who drowned in Norway had been deep sea diving – reports

The highly-experienced water sportsman died late on Thursday

A Kilkenny man who drowned in Norway had been deep sea diving, it has emerged.

The 33-year-old who was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, died following the fatal incident late on Thursday.

He is reportedly a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer.

The highly-experienced water sportsman who had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean has been described as a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” according to one person quoted by the Examiner.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.


