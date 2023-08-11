Kilkenny man (33) dies while deep-sea diving in Norway

The highly-experienced water sportsman died late on Thursday

A Kilkenny man who drowned in Norway had been deep sea diving.

Daniel O'Brien, who was 33-years-old and originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, died following the fatal incident late on Thursday.

He is reportedly a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer.

The highly-experienced water sportsman who had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean has been described as a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” according to one person quoted by the Examiner.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.