Kids won’t be shown porn in schools, says Education Minister Norma Foley

Junior Cycle students will not be shown pornography as part of the new Social Personal and Health Education (SPHE) programme, Education Minister Norma Foley said today.

“There will be no pornographic material taught or shown in our schools, and pornography will not be taught. What will be taught will be respect for yourself, respect for others,” she said.

Ms Foley was commenting after the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) published the specification for the updated programme, which also includes relationships and sexuality education.

Incoming first years in September will be the first to be taught the new syllabus, which has been radically updated to take account of the realities and pressures of the modern world.

Pornography, sexual consent, gender identity and risks associated with vaping and sharing images online are all part of the new course for 12-16 year-olds.

Speaking about the inclusion of porn in the programme, Ms Foley referenced a recent University of Galway study showing that a “huge percentage” of 10-13-year-olds. particularly boys, were accessing pornography on their phones.

She said children needed to be safeguarded and to be able to access information in a safe space with trained professionals, ”who were doing all they can every single day to mentor to mind and to guide them”.

She said they needed to be alerted to issues around pornography, including on their phones, and the guidelines and the curriculum were very clear.

The new programme is being rolled out as a 100-hour short course – about an hour a week of the three years of junior cycle – and, for the first time, student learning in this area will be measured through a classroom-based assessment (CBA) in either second or third year.

Schools will have flexibility around the assessment type, which could take the form of student portfolios or small group projects.

The course aims to promote positive mental health and nurture emotional wellbeing and support students in making healthy choices, understanding themselves and others and learning about relationships and sexuality.

Inclusion is a key theme and the NCCA says the approach is designed to ensure that students “can see themselves, their families and their communities reflected across the learning and can learn to value diversity as a feature of humankind and as a source of enrichment”.

Throughout the consultations and deliberations on the programme, the issue of gender identity has generated certain controversy, with some opposition to its inclusion.

However, the RSE section says students should be able “to appreciate how sexual orientation and gender identity are experienced and expressed in diverse ways”.

Schools will be expected to deliver the new curriculum, although parents will have the right to withdraw their children from a class if they do not agree with the content.

Under the heading of ‘Understanding Myself and Others,’ the NCCA says that students should be able to recognise the factors and influences that shape young people’s self-identity.

It says these factors would include family, peers, culture, gender identity, sexual orientation, race/ethnic background, abilities and disabilities, religious beliefs/ world-views.

Students should also be able to reflect on gender equity and how gender stereotypes affect expectations, behaviour and relationships, the NCCA states.

The ‘Making Healthy Choices’ section includes supporting students to investigate how “unhealthy products such as nicotine, vapes, alcohol, and unhealthy food and drinks are marketed and advertised”.

Students will discuss influences around making healthy choices about addictive substances and behaviours, and how harmful influences can be overcome in real-life situations.

Developing skills to navigate the online world is another part of the ‘Making Healthy Choices’ segment.

Students will explore the benefits and difficulties associated with it, and discuss strategies for dealing with a range of scenarios that might arise.

It will include discussions about how to share personal information, images, opinions and emotions in a safe, responsible and respectful manner.

Students will explore why young people share sexual imagery online, and examine the risks and consequences of doing this.

As well as gender identity, the RSE section covers issues such as the ability to identify signs of healthy, unhealthy and abusive relationships and to appreciate the importance of setting healthy boundaries.

Students will explore the pressures to become sexually intimate and discuss ways to show respect for people’s choices.

They will also be guided to appreciate the importance of seeking, giving and receiving consent in sexual relationships, both from the perspective of building caring relationships and from a legal perspective,

The influence of pornography, on young people’s understanding, expectations and social norms in relation to sexual expression will also be among the topics covered.

Revised and age-appropriate SPHE curricula are being drafted for both Leaving Cert students – due to be rolled out in September 2024 – and for primary-school pupils, which is due for implementation in 2025.

Catholic Education Partnership (CEP) chief executive Alan Hynes said Catholic schools would engage positively with the new curriculum.

He said SPHE was an important part of a holistic education, contributing to the wellbeing of young people.

Mr Hynes said Catholic schools would seek to propose the Catholic perspective on the full range of the curriculum, in dialogue and encounter with other points of view.

The CEP would shortly be publishing a draft relationship and sexuality education resource for use in Junior Cycle, which “complements and is in line with the NCCA’s specification”, he added.

Mr Hynes said it would “assist Catholic schools in proposing the Catholic view on RSE in a confident and positive manner, while inviting students to engage critically with Catholic teaching and other world-views”.

The CEP expressed concerns that teacher confidence and competence was the main barrier to the successful delivery of SPHE.

It called on the Education Minister to work with the education partners to address this “significant difficulty”.

SPHE teachers are being offered two hours up-skilling, while the Department of Education is also funding a graduate diploma programme for existing SPHE/RSE teachers. but there are concerns that this is not enough.