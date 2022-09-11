Kids dice with death on top of 200ft Meath water tower in TikTok stunt

“There are railings around it, but they are broken and don't cover all of it, one slip and you are looking at serious injury or worse”

Dramatic video footage has emerged showing what appears to be three young children dicing with death as they wander around the top of a disused water tower with only a set of broken railings protecting them from a 200 foot plunge on to a concrete floor.

Irish Water have left a ladder on the side of the structure which is being used to clamber up.

It's understood the kids climbed up as part of a challenge posted on social media.

The incident which was captured on camera last week is the latest in a series of similar stunts being performed by youngsters in Dunboyne, County Meath in recent weeks.

Local councillor Damien O'Reilly told the Sunday World: “Getting up and down the tower is relatively easy, as Irish Water have left a long ladder attached to one side for when they need to do maintenance work but when you get up there, it is very dodgy.

“There are railings around it, but they are broken and don't cover all of it, one slip and you are looking at serious injury or worse.

“The tower hasn't been used for around 20 years as Dunboyne is linked to a different mains, but Irish Water have kept it in case they ever need it.

“Climbing up it seems to be a recent development, and there are rumours it may be related to a social media challenge.'

One source revealed: “Young lads have been doing this as some sort of dare and it is crazy, as one slip when climbing up or down and they are in big bother.

"From what I gather it is to do with posting videos on the TikTok social media channel they race against the clock to see who gets up there the quickest.”

Irish Water have been contacted for comment.