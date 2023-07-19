Kevin Bell Trust to assist with repatriation of Co Laois father and son killed in Turkey

Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10) died when the moped they were on collided with a bus in Alanya

The Kevin Bell Trust is assisting with the repatriation of a father and his young son who were killed in a tragic crash in Turkey this week, it has been confirmed.

Eoin Fitzpatrick (36) and his son Dylan (10), of Portlaoise, Co Laois, died when the moped they were on collided with a bus in Alanya on Monday afternoon just hours before they were due to fly home.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has confirmed it is assisting with the repatriation of their bodies to Ireland.

The charity was set up to help alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families when a loved one has died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances.

Mr Fitzpatrick and his son Dylan were on holiday with family, including Dylan’s older brother, when the pair were involved in the accident on Monday.

Monsignor John Byrne, the parish priest of Portlaoise, said there was a “dark cloud over the community” since the news broke.

“Both sides of the family are Portlaoise through and through,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime. “A great, just wave of shock and sympathy has been extended to them. We know that the family have difficult days ahead now but please God the support of their strong family and community will help.”

He said Dylan had been in fourth class in a local school.

He said the loss of the father and son had sent “ripples” of sadness throughout the community and people are “trying to do their best to get their heads around this and support the family”.

“How a family copes with this is really very, very difficult,” he said. “There is a strong community here and they’re well embedded in the community and there will be those supports.”

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, a close neighbour of the Fitzpatricks, said family members were flying out to Turkey in the wake of the tragedy.

He said Mr Fitzpatrick and his sons had been due to fly home to Ireland just hours after the incident.

“They would actually be neighbours of mine here in the estate where I live and obviously there’s shock and devastation at the loss of these two people,” he told RTÉ Radio 1’s News at One.

Mr Stanley said Dylan was “very popular here in the neighbourhood, he would’ve played and mixed with all the kids”.

“Really it’s an awful situation, and the mother of the boy was here. She’s obviously trying to get to Turkey, to fly out at the moment. So it’s a really serious situation,” he said.

Mr Stanley said he had spoken to Mr Fitzpatrick’s parents.

“They’ve lost a son and a grandson. It’s a huge shock. In the last few hours of their holiday. It seems to have been a simple quick trip to pick up something. A last-minute errand and the fatal accident happened.”

Portlaoise GAA chairman Eamon Fennelly said it was the second tragedy to befall the community, after the death of 15-year-old David Brown in a quad-bike accident in Laois on Easter Sunday.

“This is the second tragedy that’s after hitting us now in a number of months,” he told the Sunday World.

“Young David Brown was killed and that was horrific. He was a really talented lad. So, this is the second tragedy that’s after hitting the club and this is a big shock as well because this is a family that is immersed in the club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the extended family and we’ll be there to support them in any possible way that we can,” he added.

He said Mr Fitzpatrick had been a talented underage hurler.

His loss has been “a huge shock for everyone in the club,” he said.