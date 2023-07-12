Kevin Bakhurst says Ryan Tubridy won’t be out of a job by end of the week

‘This is a serious decision for RTE and I want to be fair and I want to make the right decision’

RTE’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst has said Ryan Tubridy is wrong to think he could out of a job by the end of the week, but offered no reassurances regarding the presenter’s long-term future.

The ex-Late Late Show host told politicians on Tuesday, “I could be out of a job by Friday”, as he battled to save his career at appearances at two Oireachtas committees.

In his second committee appearance of the day, alongside his agent Noel Kelly, Tubridy told the Media Committee that he was still being paid by RTÉ, despite not appearing on his radio show since the scandal first broke almost three weeks ago.

He also added that in the event that he keeps his job, which is “touch and go at the moment, from my understanding of it”, he would be happy to have his contract published on an annual basis.

Mr Bakhurst, who took over as DG of the State broadcaster from Dee Forbes, was asked if he would be speaking to Mr Tubridy by the end of this week.

He told Kieran Cuddihy on the Hard Shoulder in Newstalk: “I don't know. I'll have to see how things play out. I suspect I will speak to him soon.

He added: “He's (Tubridy) is wrong about this week. He won't be out of a job by the end of this week.

“This is a big decision for me and for RTE and it needs to be properly considered and we might need a little bit of time. I don't want it to be too long because it's not fair to Ryan and it's not fair to RTE.

“I want to talk to staff, I want to talk to my managers, (and) to my new leadership team. This is a serious decision for RTE and I want to be fair and I want to make the right decision.

“I want to make the right decision for audiences and for RTE.”

Pressed as to when Ryan Tubridy will be back at 9 o'clock in the morning, on RTE Radio 1, Mr Bakhurst replied: “I suspect it will be in a matter of weeks probably”, agreeing that it may be “by the end of the month”.

He also spoke of warmly of Ryan whom he had known previously “from my time here”.

“He's a very bright guy, we had a lot of shared interests, American history, and things like that, and I always enjoyed my interactions with him,” Mr Bakhurst said.

“I always thought he's a very talented broadcaster so I have to accept what Ryan says.

“I feel actually feel sorry for Ryan, that he's been put in this position, to be brutally honest.”

Asked if RTE had a duty of care to Ryan and if anyone had reached out to him “from the organisation”, Mr Bakhurst replied: “I think we do have a duty of care to him.

“I've not spoken to him. I'm not aware if anyone else has spoken to him from RTE, I haven't been asking.”

Further quizzed on whether he should ask, “if you care so much about him”, Mr Bakhurst said he would, “at the right time”.

Mr Bakhurst said RTE needs to “bear a lot of responsibility” for the scandal.

“I've said it before, what I've seen of this, some people in RTE behaved shamefully and it has caused untold damage in the short to medium term to RTE,” he acknowledged.

“(But) whether RTE is fully to blame, I'm not sure I fully accept that. There was more than one party to this agreement.

Asked if he was referring to Ryan Tubridy or Noel Kelly, or both, he replied: “You know, Ryan doesn't negotiate his own deals.

He was then asked if Noel Kelly deserves some of the responsibility for how “this has played out over the last week and for the nature of that deal”.

Mr Bakhurst replied: “From what I've seen of it so far and, I've (only) been in the job two days and.. the negotiations involved RTE and Noel Kelly.

“I don't want to get into a slagging match with Noel Kelly,” he added. “He does his job and he does it effectively. All I would say is my experience of agents in general is they don't totally act on behalf or in response to instructions from the broadcaster, that's not their job.”

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon has said neither RTÉ management nor Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy can be trusted in their accounts of the ongoing payments controversy.

The Galway East TD, who is a member of the Media Committee, said they “remain in the fog” despite Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly appearing before committees for over six hours yesterday.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, he said: "Through the actions of Noel Kelly, we remain in the fog.

"We remain in a situation where we can’t trust either RTÉ management’s account or indeed, Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy’s account.

“As far as we were concerned, we walked out of that room still fogged, not understanding the relationship that existed particularly between Noel Kelly – the agent – and RTÉ, the engagement that had happened between them.”

He said the process of restoring trust in RTÉ and Ryan Tubridy required all involved to answer questions honestly and openly.

"I certainly felt at the end of six hours of questioning yesterday there were still many questions left hanging in the hair and that is most unfortunate.”

"We remain in the fog, we remain confused and ultimately, we remain deeply concerned.”