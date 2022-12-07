Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae almost crashes electric scooter in TikTok video

"I’d still prefer the old diesel,” he says, zooming past the camera as Viva La Vida by Coldplay is heard in the background.

Michael Healy-Rae has taken an e-scooter for a test-drive in a new TikTok shared with his 40k followers.

The Kerry TD is seen strolling up to an electric scooter as he says “Oh, these are the things Eamon Ryan was talking about.”

The politician almost crashes into a nearby wall before hitting the brakes.

The video quickly cuts to show him riding back the way he came wearing his signature hat.

"I’d still prefer the old diesel,” he says, zooming past the camera as Viva La Vida by Coldplay is heard in the background.

When one follower asked if he had crashed into the wall, the Independent TD said: “No no, just had to get my bearings.”

To another, who said he “definitely crashed,” the politician assured them that he “got her straightened up just in time.”

Michael Healy Rae scooting around Budapest

Many poked fun at the Kerryman for his shaky steering, with one saying he could do with some “stabilisers.”

Gardaí have recently warned of the dangers of electric scooters as Christmas approaches, urging parents not to give them to young people as gifts due to their speed.

“Given the speed and impact of these vehicles, they are not a suitable mode of transport for young teenagers or children.

"I would also like to remind anyone considering buying an e-scooter that it is an offence to supply a mechanically propelled vehicle to a person under 16 years of age for use in a public place,” Deputy Garda Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon told independent.ie.