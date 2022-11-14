Kerry man to swim in sea every day in honour of son with rare epilepsy syndrome

Tralee man John Verling’s son Freddie was born Dravet Syndrome, an epilepsy syndrome which results in developmental delays and many other disabilities.

A Kerry dad is raising awareness for his son’s rare genetic disorder by swimming in the Atlantic Ocean every day for an entire month.

There is no current cure for Dravet Syndrome, which begins in infancy and affects 1 in 20,000 children.

“Freddie had his first seizure at nine months but because of the lack of awareness he was not diagnosed until he was 18,” John wrote online.

“The diagnosis gave us hope, something to focus on and helped improve Freddie's life by finally having him on a medicine that reduced the ferocity of his seizures.”

To raise money for Dravet Syndrome Ireland so that they can “raise awareness of the syndrome and bring support to families”, John is undertaking the gruelling task of swimming in the sea every day for the month of November.

The writer and documentary maker has been swimming at Fenit or Banna beach in Kerry without a wetsuit for five minutes each day.

“The Atlantic is cold this time of year and getting changed before and after is no fun either,” he added.

John set up a GoFundMe page for the campaign and set a €5,000 goal.

To date, €4,700 has been raised through the fundraiser for Dravet Syndrome Ireland.

Those who wish to donate to the cause can do so here.