Kerry man to swim in sea every day in honour of son with rare epilepsy syndrome
Tralee man John Verling’s son Freddie was born Dravet Syndrome, an epilepsy syndrome which results in developmental delays and many other disabilities.
A Kerry dad is raising awareness for his son’s rare genetic disorder by swimming in the Atlantic Ocean every day for an entire month.
Tralee man John Verling’s son Freddie was born Dravet Syndrome, an epilepsy syndrome which results in developmental delays and many other disabilities.
There is no current cure for Dravet Syndrome, which begins in infancy and affects 1 in 20,000 children.
“Freddie had his first seizure at nine months but because of the lack of awareness he was not diagnosed until he was 18,” John wrote online.
“The diagnosis gave us hope, something to focus on and helped improve Freddie's life by finally having him on a medicine that reduced the ferocity of his seizures.”
To raise money for Dravet Syndrome Ireland so that they can “raise awareness of the syndrome and bring support to families”, John is undertaking the gruelling task of swimming in the sea every day for the month of November.
Read more
The writer and documentary maker has been swimming at Fenit or Banna beach in Kerry without a wetsuit for five minutes each day.
“The Atlantic is cold this time of year and getting changed before and after is no fun either,” he added.
John set up a GoFundMe page for the campaign and set a €5,000 goal.
To date, €4,700 has been raised through the fundraiser for Dravet Syndrome Ireland.
Those who wish to donate to the cause can do so here.
Today's Headlines
headbutts | Notorious gangster wanted for attack on barrister suspected of fleeing abroad
Update | Man (40s) charged over knife attack on bar staff in Cork pub
Dravet Syndrome | Kerry man to swim in sea every day in honour of son with rare epilepsy syndrome
Foot-Brawl | Eight arrested over violent scenes near Aviva Stadium at FAI Cup final
extraordinary courage | Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan dies
murder case | Gerard Hutch must pay half legal costs for Supreme Court case against trial
BIN LYIN' | Hoax emergency caller avoids going to jail for reporting bogus bin fires
CHARGED | Man accused of Co Meath murder says ‘I’m so sorry for that. It should not have happened’
generosity | James McClean helps raise £1,700 to get Derry City superfan by ambulance to FAI cup final
Alleged sex abuse | Irish man among five arrested over sex attacks and weapons find in Costa del Sol