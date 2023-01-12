Kerry has new millionaire as massive Lotto prize won
The National Lottery are asking Kerry players to check their tickets.
A new millionaire has been made in Kerry following Wednesday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.
Overnight, the Lotto player scooped up the massive prize – and the National Lottery are asking players to check their tickets carefully.
They are the third millionaire made as part of the Lotto so far this year.
The winning store has not yet been revealed, though the winning numbers are: 8, 11, 26, 27, 38, 45 and the bonus number was 43.
A jackpot prize of a whopping €2.3 million remains up for grabs – though will see an increase to almost €3 million.
The Sunday night jackpot will reach a life-changing €2.8 million.
Prize-winners – especially big winners – are advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.
Over 65,000 people entered the draw for Wednesday night, with two winners taking home €18,022 for matching 5 numbers and the bonus number.
Those winning numbers are: 2, 10, 16, 17, 29, 47 and the bonus was 7.
