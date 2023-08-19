Kerry couple tell how dream Hawaii trip turned to nightmare as wildfires raged

Damien MacNamara and Erin Le Gros escaped tent in hurricane to end up trapped in powerless resort in Maui as wildfires raged outside

The scene in Maui as captured by Damien and Erin after their ordeal

Devastation greeted the couple as they were finally able to emerge from the resort in which they had taken shelter.

The blaze raging just hundreds of metres from Damien and Erin's bolthole in Lahaina, Maui.

Kerry Couple Damien MacNamara and Erin Le Gros in Maui just hours before Hurricane Dora struck, bringing down powerlines and igniting the most lethal wildfire in the history of the United States in more than 100 years.

It was supposed to have been a dream camping holiday along the sun-drenched coast of Hawaii’s second largest island, Maui, for Kerry couple Damien MacNamara and Erin Le Gros.

Instead, they would be forced to endure the blast radius of the most lethal wildfire in the history of the United States; frantically taking shelter in a panic-stricken resort just miles from the inferno before multiple failed attempts to flee the emergency zone.

Their ordeal was set in motion from the moment of their arrival on the island, as they unwittingly hit the road in their rental vehicle straight for what was to become – just hours later – ground zero in an unfolding disaster that would grip the world in shock.

The fires would claim more than a hundred souls, and leave the Kerry couple stranded in a resort without power or potable water for days.

Tralee man Damien spoke to The Kerryman this week about the ordeal he and his Banna-native wife endured, principally, he said, to give thanks to so many locals who helped them amid the chaos of the emergency.

A small intimation of the panic to come started whipping their tent as Hurricane Dora hit the coast on the fateful date of Monday, August 8 – their first night making camp along the coast; leading the couple to flee to a resort close to where the fires would break out hours later.

“It was scary because we didn’t realise how close the fire got until we drove out of the resort on Friday morning and saw that minutes up the road were burned buildings,” Damien said.

“The lack of communication as well led to uncertainty. It was hard to get information on when and if we could leave.

“The helicopters passing by every few minutes and the sirens to evacuate were also scary to see and hear and the lines of tourists for food and buses made us realize how fragile resources were on the island. We even saw boats come in with bottled water and meal packets for victims of the fires.”

But the fires also had a massive impact on the most precious resource of all: “We later found out that the local water was unsafe to drink and contaminated due to the fires.”

“Our plan for the week was to rent a jeep so we could go car camping and travel around the island. We were due to fly back to Portland on the 15th. We had never planned to stay at a resort but it became essential in the end for our safety.

“As Hurricane Dora passed the island on the south west coast on Monday night we felt really unsafe in the tent with the 80mph winds raging outside.

“So we decided to move in to the car at around 2am. We found out later that the power went out at 4am that morning. It still didn’t really feel safe in the car - especially when we saw the destruction that the winds had caused the next morning - power lines were down, huge trees overturned and branches and debris everywhere on the roads it was very dry, dusty and warm with temperatures of almost 33 degrees.

Again their onward journey would take them closer to Lahaina, the site of the worst fires.

“With little sleep we drove the main road west towards the town of Lahaina where we had been walking around on Monday afternoon we thought it would be a good idea to go toward the area to find a room for the night.

“On the way we passed a grocery store that had no power and all the food was covered to keep it fresh. But we were able to grab something to eat for breakfast and our plan now was to try to book into a hotel or B&B as the weather warnings were severe and were continuing until Wednesday night.

They took shelter in the Outrigger resort – just two miles from Lahaina –finding it in darkness and effectively cut off from the outside world due to the effects of the storm.

They would see the first signs of fire by 5.30 – 6pm that evening, understandably mistaking the black smoke for storm clouds initially.

“We first saw signs of the fire from outside the resort. The dark clouds at the time looked like rain or storm clouds and we were thinking it would rain later on. Later we were walking along the resort paths and beach towards Lahaina and we saw the fires blazing and that’s when we realised the clouds we had thought were rain clouds were actually smoke. We still didn’t know how bad it actually was.

“As power was out and cell service was virtually impossible to get, our phones both said SOS mode.”

The hotel turned to panic meanwhile. “Because there wasn’t any power it meant nobody could use bank cards and we were even running out of cash to buy food and people couldn’t withdraw cash or access petrol.

Trees were levelled in the path of the hurricane

“There was a gathering of people trying to desperately charge phones using generators in the hotel lobby. All of these things added to the fear and panic.” But despite the chaos, they received no end of kindness: “The locals were very kind and caring and offered to help any way they could with food and water, helping us find spots with better cell service to call loved ones.”

Locals had poured in from their stricken homes, with a mass evacuation of tourists called to free up bedspace for the people of Maui.

“Locals weren’t able to leave themselves to go into the town to check if their houses were still standing or if their family members were safe but they still helped any remaining tourists like ourselves out any way possible as a distraction for them.”

Faced with the prospect of being relocated to a convention centre, Damien and Erin made repeated attempts each day to leave the emergency zone amid mixed messages from the authorities.

“We were advised by a lovely local woman to stay where we were and they would continue to give us food and shelter until things cleared up and the roads opened.”

With the main road to the airport still on fire, they were forced to navigate back roads tightly controlled by the police and military. They were turned back each time by the police and army.

Homes burnt to a crisp by the wildfires in Maui.

“We finally managed to get through to our airline on Thursday morning on the 10th and the earliest flights they could give us was for the 12th from Maui to LA and then from there to Portland.”

Erin works as a footwear designer for Nike in the Oregon city with Damien, who won The Kerryman’s Search for a Model competition in 2016, now working as a model out of LA.

Finally, they got through the cordons, ever mindful of the kindness of strangers during their refuge: “The locals were honestly so nice and went above and beyond to help us even though they were also having to deal with their own issues - and they didn’t even know if their families were safe or not and some even heard their homes were burned down in the fires.”