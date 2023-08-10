Kerry couple died just four days apart: 'Dad just couldn't be without our lovely Mom'

Just a few hours after burying his wife, Johnny was anointed and died at their Dungeel home

It will be a poignant Puck for one Killorglin family who have sadly lost both parents in the space of just four days.

Johnny (79) and Siobhán (78) Heffernan were buried side-by-side in Ardmoniel Cemetery, with Siobhán’s burial on July 22 attended by Johnny. Just a few hours after burying his wife, Johnny was anointed and died at their Dungeel home the following day, June 23.

The shock at such proximity in death was summed up at Johnny’s Requiem Mass by Parish Priest Fr Kevin Sullivan, who was a regular visitor to the Heffernan household:

“It’s an extraordinary thing to lose two parents in the space of a couple of days but, as we honoured and celebrated Siobhan’s life, we’ll do the same again for Johnny.”

Parents to seven children, the couple’s youngest daughter, Laura, gave the eulogy at both funerals in St James’ Church, stating how the family had lost its two brightest stars, yet took solace in the fact that both will be reunited in happier times.

“We didn’t think today would come so fast but, as it turns out, Dad was a hopeless romantic which, to be fair, he hid very well. He just couldn’t be without our lovely Mom for too long,” she said.

Johnny and Siobhán Heffernan, Dungeel, shortly after they were married.

The congregation heard how the couple met at a dance in Castlemaine almost 60 years ago, married soon after and settled down on the family farm in Dungeel.

Although Siobhán was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis over 40 years ago, she continued to take pride in her appearance until the day she died, insisting on putting on her make-up, combing her hair and getting ready for each day before a bite passed her lips.

“She wanted people to realise that there was more to her than her illness, her body may have been weak but her heart radiated warmth. She didn’t want people to focus on what she couldn’t do but what she could do and what she could give – love and compassion,” Fr Kevin recalled.

Johnny died just two weeks into a short illness after a life spent on the farm. His passions included gardening and fishing on the River Laune, which borders the family home.

A regular visitor to Puck, he was known to many simply as ‘Chief’, and the congregation heard how Johnny was a ‘larger than life’ character with a gift of story-telling he passed on to more than a few of his sons. He also had a love of music, typified by his niece, Gillian, singing at his funeral.

At both services, Fr Kevin also spoke of the couple’s Sunday drive, including regular trips to Killorglin Golf Club to catch up with friends; their love of dancing and music; their children and especially their pride and joy in their 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

There was mention, too, of daughter Vivienne and granddaughter Shannon who cared for both during illnesses and, in particular, son Vinny, who dedicated his life to helping his mom and fulfilling a promise he made to help her reach her 78th birthday. She made it to 78 and a day.

Also thanked were Dr Ann Cronin, Mulvihill’s Pharmacy and Fr Kevin Sullivan, as well as the palliative-care team, district nurses, carers, friends and neighbours – and even Siobhán’s hairdresser, Bridget, who enjoyed their weekly chats.

For both funerals, the coffin was shouldered by family and friends down their long bohereen at Dungeel and, in a final farewell, son Jack led a poignant rendition of ‘The Parting Glass’ at the graveside.

“Puck won’t be the same without you,” Laura stated, a sentiment many in Killorglin will certainly agree with.