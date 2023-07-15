Kerry Babies: Solicitor for ‘Baby John parents’ demands answers from gardai

"It has been four months and this is not acceptable. My clients are entitled to due process,”

Kerry solicitor Padraig O'Connell who is representing the family arrested in the investigation of 'Baby John' pictured on Inch Beach. Photo by Don MacMonagle

The solicitor for the couple arrested in March of this year on suspicion of murder in the ongoing Kerry Babies case is demanding answers on the status of the investigation.

Leading criminal solicitor Padraig O’Connell said that he has had no update from the gardaí or the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) since their arrest four months ago – in late March.

“We have heard nothing from the gardaí or the DPP since my clients were arrested. We don’t even know if the file has been sent to the DPP,” he said.

"It has been four months and this is not acceptable. My clients are entitled to due process,” he told The Kerryman this week.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in late March on suspicion of murder in the Kerry Babies case.

Both were released without charge and a file was to have been prepared for the DPP. Mr O’Connell said that he has received no update on this file.

The woman was questioned at Castleisland Garda Station and the man in Listowel.

The Kerryman understands that Gardaí are satisfied that the couple, who are from Kerry and remain in the county, are the biological parents of ‘Baby John’ the baby whose remains were found on the White Strand beach in Cahersiveen on April 14, 1984.

The grave of 'Baby John' in Cahersiveen

DNA played a significant role in the the investigation and led to the discovery of the parents of ‘Baby John’ and the subsequent arrest in March.

‘Baby John’ has been stabbed 28 times and his neck was broken. The subsequent murder investigation led to the Kerry Babies scandal that has hung over the county for almost 40 years.

A cold-case review launched in 2018, and the exhumation of Baby John’s remains in 2021 to obtain a new DNA sample, brought local and national attention to the case again.

It further gained attention in March with a significant step in the case with two arrests. Superintendent Flor Murphy described the arrests of the two people as “a significant development” in an “effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John” and deliver him justice.

Mr O’Connell has repeatedly said that the couple will be exonerated and said that even if it definitively emerges they are the parents of the baby, this would not mean they have committed a crime.

“Proving they are the parents is one thing. Providing DNA that is a match, so be it, but that doesn’t prove anything,” Mr O’Connell said at the time.

“Since when did having matching DNA allow someone to be an alleged murderer?”

“This case needs to be ­expedited,” he said following their release. He has repeated a call this week for the case to be moved forward so that his clients can have answers.

"We have had no updates,” he said.