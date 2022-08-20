Kerry anglers suspended for ‘overzealous’ use of Irish tricolour have decision revoked

The Irish Federation of Sea Anglers (IFSA) have also apologised to the team.

Less than two weeks after issuing suspensions to anglers for ‘overzealous’ use of the Irish tricolour at the Home Nations Cup in Weymouth in July, the Irish Federation of Sea Anglers (IFSA) has apologised and revoked its decision.

The anglers formally received notification of the IFSA row back on Friday, stating that letters sent on August 7 outlining details of suspensions are now ‘null and void’.

The story was first detailed in the Kerryman newspaper.

The anglers were also informed they are no longer suspended from the IFSA, and that the original decision to suspend them was not one arrived at by the IFSA’s Central Council.

The Kerryman reported on Monday last how Tralee brothers David and Chris O’Sullivan, and four other anglers had been suspended for celebrating with the Irish tricolour after beating England when winning the Home Nations Cup.

The reversal has been welcomed by the anglers, who had been given until August 28 to appeal the charges.

The IFSA said it will issue a full letter of apology as soon as its Central Council meet again.

Along with David and Chris, other members of the team to have suspensions cancelled are JP Molloy, Darren Ryan, Derek Kenrick and Stephen O’Donovan.

The anglers received a swell of public support once the suspensions were made known, with several angling clubs around Ireland suspending activities in solidarity.

The IFSA came under fire for issuing the suspensions in the first instance, which many within angling circles felt was a draconian and unnecessary response.