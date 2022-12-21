Katie Taylor's former opponent jailed for murdering husband with baseball bat
The Brazilian boxer has been jailed for 16 years for striking her husband 19 times with a baseball bat
Katie Taylor’s former opponent Viviane Obenauf has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for murdering her husband.
The Brazilian boxer (36) fought the Bray native in a high-profile match in Manchester in 2016.
Four years later, she was arrested on suspicion of murder.
In October 2020, the 61-year-old man was found dead at home in Switzerland after being hit 19 times in the head with a baseball bat.
Only ever named ‘Thomas’ due to Swiss protection laws, he had been married to Obenauf for just 10 months.
The boxer plead not guilty but blood samples proved the case against her at trial two years ago.
Read more
Obenauf has now been jailed for 16 years.
"He was easy to get along with and worked with passion,” a friend of Thomas’ told Swiss outlet Blick.
"I had borrowed glasses from him for a birthday party and had to bring them back.
"Then we had another beer together. And now he's just not there anymore. It has shaken everyone up."
The Brazilian came head-to-head with Katie Taylor in 2016, the second match for the Irish boxing star as she turned pro.
A unanimous decision brought Taylor out on top with a 2-0 win.
At the time, Obenauf’s only defeat came on points against Italian boxer Vissia Trovato.
It was also her first fight outside Switzerland.
She retired in November 2019 with a 14-6 record, working briefly in hospitality before opening reportedly her own gym in Switzerland with her husband.
