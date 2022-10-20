Kaley Campbell found safe and well
UPDATE: Gardaí say Kaley has been found safe and well
Gardaí are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl.
Kaley Campbell has been missing from the Clonshaugh area, of Dublin 17, since Tuesday morning, October 18.
She is described as being approximately 5ft 1in in height, with a thin build, blue eyes and long brown hair.
Anyone with information on Kaley's whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Today's Headlines
MANHUNT | Kells Killer James Meehan ‘unlawfully at large' after going AWOL during weekend leave
gun evidence | Three AK-47s seized from IRA man’s car one month after Regency shooting, Gerry Hutch trial told
Truss-t issues | British PM Liz Truss announces resignation after just 44 days in power
'true Irish mammy' | Footballer Robbie Keane pays tribute to his late mum Anne at her funeral mass
wheely angry | Irish Olympian Tony Lally pleads guilty to common assault charges after shocking road rage incident
'love to navan' | Pierce Brosnan happy to be ‘the first superhero from Navan’ in new movie with The Rock
Crisis | Homeless charity CEO says there’s ‘fear’ more people will die on streets this winter
close watch | Notorious Liverpool drug lord Curtis 'Cocky' Warren prepares for prison release after 14 years
'justice done' | Brave rape victim goes to court to see ‘justice done’ as attacker gets 11 years
healing hands | Glencree’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre wins prestigious human rights award