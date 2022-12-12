Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to second baby with husband Paul Hickey

“Mam and baby are doing well, and the minister and her husband Paul are delighted with the new arrival”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has given birth to her second child.

A spokesperson for the minister said Ms McEntee delivered a baby boy at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin this morning.

“Mam and baby are doing well, and the minister and her husband Paul are delighted with the new arrival,” the spokesperson added.

The new arrival is Ms McEntee’s second child with husband Paul Hickey. The couple welcomed a son, Michael Shane, in April last year.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee — © Colin Keegan

Ms McEntee, who is a Fine Gael TD from Navan, was the first ever Cabinet minister to take maternity leave last year.

She has previously spoken of the importance of both parents taking leave when they have children and said that men should take more paternity leave.

Ms McEntee took six months maternity leave last year, after which her husband took six months.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys took over the justice portfolio late last month when Ms McEntee began her maternity leave.

Ms Humphreys previously stood in for Ms McEntee as Justice Minister when she last went on maternity leave for six months between April and November 2021.