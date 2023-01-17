Justice Minister calls sulky racing on M3 a ‘horrific abuse of animals’

The footage has been slammed as “disturbing” and “sickening” online

The Minister for Justice has condemned an “appalling” sulky race on the M3 motorway, calling it a “horrific abuse of animals and major danger to motorists.”

A video showing the harness race has circulated online, with an animal welfare group saying at least one horse was “being whipped aggressively” throughout the race in early hours of the morning.

Three helmet-wearing riders are seen driving the horses forward on the motorway, followed closely behind by cars filming the event.

Interim Minister for Justice Simon Harris condemned the “appalling incident” on Twitter yesterday.

"I have seen online video of an appalling incident of 3 horse harness race/sulky race on the M3 this morning.

"Horrific abuse of animals and a major danger to motorists. If anyone has any information on this, please report it to Gardaí to ensure this can be fully pursued,” he said.

The Minister for Land Use & Biodiversity has said she will follow up with her government colleagues on the issue.

"As someone who cares about animal welfare, and with a close affinity with horses, I find this video particularly upsetting,” Minister Pippa Hackett said on Twitter.

"I will follow up with my government colleagues on what can be done to stop this irresponsible behaviour.”