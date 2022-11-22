Just 1,000 homes to rent across Ireland, according to new ‘grim’ report

In Dublin city centre, the average rent is €2,215 per month –more than the monthly take-home wage for many starting their teaching career

A primary school teacher looking stressed next to piles of classroom books. — © PA

Rental prices for new tenancies have shot up in the past year

There are just 1,000 homes to rent across the country, according to a “grim" report released by letting platform Daft.ie today.

In Dublin city centre, the average rent is €2,215 per month –more than the monthly take-home wage for many starting their teaching career.

Six teaching trade unions issued a joint statement today accusing the Government of a failing on housing policy to the point that the quality of education in the country is being impacted.

"Homelessness is becoming a far too familiar feature of the Irish education landscape,” they said.

A teacher-in-training told sundayworld.com that she is planning to move to Dubai when she qualifies, as life in Ireland is not sustainable.

"The salary is better overall,” she said. “I would have a better quality of life and can even receive free accommodation.”

Another teacher spoke to sundayworld.com about her housing worries in the capital, saying she is making a move to Meath in an attempt to dodge high rents.

"Dublin is unliveable right now,” she said. “People I know have stopped being teachers because the pay is so low for Irish prices.”

One primary school teacher from Tipperary has revealed to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) that they are “in a catch 22.”

"It feels really unfair that I have ‘a good job’ but can’t afford something as basic as my own home.

"It is also unsettling and hard to plan, as who knows how long the current agreement will last.

"I am effectively paying someone else’s mortgage," the 1st and 2nd class teacher said.

"If I could buy a house, I could rent out a room to help with the mortgage and bills, but as I am renting, I need to cover the full cost of rent and bills.”

Another teacher left living with their parents admitted that prices are so high in their local Meath that they don’t see how they will ever be “in a position to buy or even rent.”

One substitute teacher now living in Kerry was forced out of the capital by high costs.

"The majority of my salary would have gone had I stayed,” they said. "While my employment is unstable, I can still live more comfortably than on my full salary in Dublin.

"There is only one reason for understaffed schools in Dublin and that’s housing!”

The six union-strong statement today said:

"Schools and colleges have become places of sanctuary for pupils who find themselves in such circumstances, but we need to acknowledge how disruptive and challenging this is for vulnerable pupils and their families," the unions said.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland, Fórsa, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation, the Irish Federation of University Teachers, SIPTU and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland signed the statement.

The figures from Daft.ie are described as “unfortunately, easily predictable” by economist Ronan Lyons.

"This latest Rental Report contains more grim reading for those hoping for an end to Ireland's rental woes any time soon.”

He said those sceptical of the reality of the housing crisis are blaming it on “a website struggling rather than a rental market struggling.”

“While it would be difficult for daft.ie if this were true, it would be great news for Ireland, as a country: no rental crisis, just an issue with a property portal.”

The economist defended the numbers, admitting it is the “extraordinary pressure on the private rental segment” that has caused availability to dry up.

In the space of just one year, rents advertised on Daft.ie have increased by 14 percent in Dublin and across the country.

“What has happened over the last 18 months has been an extraordinary collapse in the stock available to rent,” he said.