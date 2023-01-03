Joyrider crashes into garden fence of Belfast house during pursuit
The joyrider fled the scene following the incident which happened around 11pm on Sunday
A stolen car being pursued by police has crashed into the fence of a property in West Belfast.
The joyrider fled the scene following the incident which happened around 11pm on Sunday.
Police confirmed they received a report of a stolen car “being driven recklessly” in the Albert Street area of the Lower Falls.
"After a pursuit, the vehicle crashed into the fence of a residential property and the driver of the vehicle made off from the scene,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
“The incident was captured on video, and circulated across social media”.
PSNI Sergeant Irwin said the community has “experienced the anxiety, disruption and harm caused by death driving” and warned they are “quite rightly fed up with it”.
"The people of the area deserve better,” he added.
"Police are committed to working closely with youth workers, community representatives, and Belfast City Council to address this problem, and we will continue to do so.
"Those who chose to act irresponsibly are only hurting their own communities, neighbours and friends. We would ask anyone who has any information on Sunday night’s criminal activity to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1983 of 01/01/23.”
