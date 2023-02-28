Joshua Allen pays tribute to opponent after first round MMA defeat

The eldest son of Rachel Allen was caught by a ‘slick armbar’ in the opening round

Joshua Allen suffered an unlucky defeat, after he was caught by a ‘slick armbar’, in his MMA fight in Newry on Sunday.

The Cork native has been quickly making a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts, after overcoming some recent run-ins with the law.

“Win or lose, fighting is the only thing that makes me feel alive,” Mr Allen said afterwards on social media.

Joshua paid tribute to his opponent and was magnanimous in defeat.

“Still enjoyed every second of this but it simply wasn’t good enough yesterday and fair play to my opponent for submitting me in the first round. Love this sh*t no matter what the outcome,” he said.

Although the result didn’t go his way, one of Joshua’s coaches said they will take the positives from the experience.

Joshua Allen and Rachel Allen.

“He impressed with his improvements in the fight camp, he overcame a very tough weight cut and he went in there and he put it all on the line,” said MMA trainer, Dylan Sheehan.

“Joshua was winning the round and his opponent caught him with a slick armbar.

“Josh hung on for longer than most trying to escape, showing great heart. Those who train know how quick fights can change, it’s all part of the game.

“I know he is hungry to get back on the mat and go again. Watch this space, he will be back,” Mr Sheehan said.

Joshua’s next fight is scheduled for April 16th, as he continues to turn his life around after a stint in prison for drug possession.

He had been jailed last July after a judge was told he was caught with cocaine a number of weeks after being released from jail for a drug dealing sentence concerning more than €22,000 worth of cannabis.

The Allens are part of the hugely successful Ballymaloe complex which involves a hotel and cookery school.

Rachel is a popular figure with an international audience for her bestselling cookery books, live demonstrations and much-loved television programmes.

She currently co-hosts The Restaurant alongside Marco Pierre White for RTÉ and writes a weekly food column for the Sunday Independent.

Rachel is due to appear at the Bishop Auckland food festival in the UK in April alongside Phil Vickery and Janusz Domagala.

Her son was defeated at the weekend by an ‘arm bar,’ which is the most commonly used joint lock submission in MMA.

The move is performed by placing your legs across your opponent’s chest with one of their arms between your thighs and with the elbow joint against your hips.

Ronda Rousey was famously known as the “Queen of the Armbar,” after she defeated Miesha Tate for the Strikeforce Championship belt a decade ago.

During the altercation, Rousey almost broke her opponent’s arm, leaving the American in need of medical attention.